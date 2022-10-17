Nexstim Oyj: Share subscriptions based on stock options 2020A

Company Announcement, Helsinki, 17 October 2022 at 2 PM (EEST)



Nexstim Plc: Share subscriptions based on stock options 2020A

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that between 1 July and 30 September 2022, a total of 21,264 Nexstim Plc's new shares has been subscribed for with the company's stock options 2020A. For subscriptions made with the stock options 2020A, the entire subscription price of EUR 42,528.00 will be entered in the reserve for invested unrestricted equity. The Company's share capital is EUR 80,000.00 after the subscription.

After the trade registration the total amount of shares is 6,715,019. The new shares represent approximately 0.32 per cent of all the shares in the Company after the registration.

The shares subscribed for under the stock options 2020A have been registered in the Trade Register on 17 October 2022, as of which date the new shares will establish shareholder rights.

The shares will be traded in the Nasdaq Helsinki Plc's First North Growth Market Finland marketplace as an additional lot with the company's old shares as of 18 October 2022.

The terms and conditions of stock option programs with additional information are available on the company's website at https://www.nexstim.com/investors/.

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Leena Niemistö, Chair of Board of Directors

+358 9 2727 170

leena.niemisto@nexstim.com

The Company's Certified Advisor is Erik Penser Bank.

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim's Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim's Therapy Business markets and sells the Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

Attachment