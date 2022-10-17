Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Announces Implementation of CleanTech Laser Cleaning Robot System for Daimler Truck North America Subsidiary Detroit Diesel

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2022 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), ("LPC"), a leading global industrial developer of Cleantech laser systems for laser cleaning and other materials applications, today announced that Detroit Diesel recently completed the implementation of its first CleanTech Laser Cleaning Robot system in its manufacturing facilities.

Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics, commented: "Detroit Diesel's use of our CleanTech Laser Blasting system is one of the first of its kind to be installed in a manufacturing facility and is yet another proven use case for our technology. Our robot system allows them to reduce the preparation time and increase throughput speeds. Additionally, by cleaning and removing corrosion from particulate filters, we are helping increase manufacturing yields and expanding the life of these filters."

The CleanTech Laser Cleaning Robot is the first commercially available collaborative, easily programmable, AI-capable Laser Cleaning system in the US. Due to precise positioning and tight focusing of the laser beam, Laser Cleaning processes are optimized for much smaller laser powers than used by handheld laser cleaners. It allows the dramatic cost reduction and makes it affordable for the majority of industrial businesses. While maintaining high speed and throughput it produces high-quality cleaning results, both in surface integrity parameters and visual appearance, impossible to achieve by manual operation of handheld machines. It eliminated concerns over the human hazard and eye safety while acting as additional loyal employee capable of fulfilling multiple tasks at the same time: Cleaning Operator, QC Inspector, Engineering Programmer and Process Engineer (Have to be equipped with AI module, 3D scanner and Visualizer, Vision system, Class 1 Safety shroud or enclosure).For more information on the CleanTech Laser Cleaning Robot, click here https://www.laserphotonics.com/laser-cleaning/laser-cleaning-robot

Detroit Diesel is the industry-leading original equipment manufacturer of state-of-the-art engines, axles and transmissions specifically designed for integrated, optimized performance and efficiency inside Freightliner and Western Star Trucks. The Detroit product portfolio has expanded to include advanced safety systems and telematics, delivering a total trucking solution.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), including statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects, potential results and use of proceeds. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Registration Statement. Any reader of this press release is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release except as required by applicable laws or regulations.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

About Detroit

Detroit® is a single-source trucking business solution that offers mid-range and heavy-duty diesel engines, ePowertrains, transmissions, axles, safety systems, and connected vehicle services for on-highway and vocational commercial markets. Detroit products are sold and serviced through a network of hundreds of locations in North America. For more information, or to find the nearest Detroit location, visit DemandDetroit.com. Detroit is a brand of Detroit Diesel Corporation, a subsidiary of Daimler Trucks North America.

Laser Photonics Investor and Public Relations Contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC®, M.B.A.

Senior Managing Director

Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

brian@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/720533/Laser-Photonics-Announces-Implementation-of-CleanTech-Laser-Cleaning-Robot-System-for-Daimler-Truck-North-America-Subsidiary-Detroit-Diesel