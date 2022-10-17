Anzeige
Montag, 17.10.2022
WKN: 896516 ISIN: GB0003452173 
Tradegate
12.10.22
12:01 Uhr
1,210 Euro
-0,010
-0,82 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
17.10.2022 | 13:10
FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, October 17

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

17 October 2022

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") Purchase and Award of Partnership and Matching Shares

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") was notified on 17 October 2022 by Computershare Trustees Limited, trustee of the FirstGroup SIP, of the purchase on behalf of Ryan Mangold, an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, of 139 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company. The Partnership Shares were purchased on 14 October 2022 at a price of £1.08771 per share. In accordance with the rules of the SIP, 19 Matching Shares were awarded to Ryan Mangold.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

Enquiries

Alice Hammond

Assistant Company Secretary

+44 (0)7855 979071

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Ryan Mangold
2Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name FirstGroup plc
b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 		Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Partnership Shares under the FirstGroup SIP

Award of Matching Shares under the FirstGroup SIP
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.08771


£0.00		139


19
d) Aggregated information

Partnership Shares



Matching Shares





139

£151.19



19

£0.00
e) Date of the transaction 14 October 2022
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
