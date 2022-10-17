Dechert LLP: Dechert Boosts Global Financial Services Capabilities with Addition of Luxembourg-based Partner Matthias Kerbusch

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP has announced today that Matthias Kerbusch has joined the firm's financial services group as a partner in Luxembourg.





Mr. Kerbusch advises domestic and international clients on the formation and restructuring of a mix of Luxembourg domiciled open- and closed-ended funds across all asset classes, particularly Specialized Investment Funds and Reserved Alternative Investment Funds, the primary vehicles for alternative investment fund managers in Luxembourg. He will work in close cooperation with Dechert's multi-jurisdictional tax practice to ensure full harmonisation of the regulatory and fiscal aspects on any fund-structuring work.

Marc Seimetz, managing partner of Dechert's Luxembourg office, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Matthias. His addition to our Luxembourg-based team will further strengthen our global ability to support our investment management clients."

"The strength of Dechert's global platform and the sophistication of its asset management clients were significant factors in my decision to join the firm," Mr. Kerbusch said. "Dechert's presence as a leading funds practice across all the European investment management centers - Dublin, Frankfurt, London, Luxembourg and Paris - is very attractive to clients and I am excited to leverage these resources to further strengthen Dechert's presence and capabilities in the region."

Dechert's financial services and investment funds practice, which is made up of some 185 financial services lawyers in 17 offices throughout the world, was the first and is the leading law firm with a funds practice in all key European fund domiciles as well as the U.S., the Middle East and Asia. The firm is consistently recognized as a top law firm for investment funds by a number of publications in the U.S., Europe, Asia and the Middle East, including Chambers, The Legal 500 and IFLR.

