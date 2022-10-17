Australian manufacturer GreatCell has built a cell with roll-to-roll coating technology. It designed it without a hole transport layer (HTL) and used carbon composite back contacts, which offer excellent electrical conductivity.GreatCell Solar has achieved a power conversion efficiency of 32% for a 100% inorganic perovskite cell designed for indoor applications. "This is a single-junction, single cell with linear conduction width of 1.5 cm to simulate product-sized cells," the company's managing director, Paul Moonie, told pv magazine. "The inorganic perovskite crystallizes at room temperature, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...