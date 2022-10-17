DISTRO+ to utilize its Midwest distribution center to sell Hempacco products in Michigan

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2022) - Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ("Hempacco" or the "Company"), a hemp smokables company Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry with hemp cigarettes, smoking paper, and alternatives to nicotine tobacco, today announced it entered into a Master Distribution Agreement with GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: GPOX), a diversified Group Purchasing Organization using the power of Group Purchasing to save businesses money. Under the terms of the agreement, Hempacco assigned Michigan as the first territory for DISTRO+, GPOX's distribution division and GPO for specialty retailers.





GPOPlus+ Enters Into Master Distribution Agreement with Hempacco



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8020/140773_fd13f4c53490eb74_001full.jpg

"We are thrilled to work start working with GPOX to begin distributing our products through their distribution division, DISTRO+," said Sandro Piancone, Co-Founder and CEO of Hempacco. "We are also excited to expand Hempacco's presence in the Midwest and to partner with a company like GPOX to help us penetrate new markets."

"We are very excited to be working with Hempacco and the brands they manufacture including Cheech and Chong as well as Rick Ross' Hemp Hop branded products," said Brett H. Pojunis, CEO of GPOX. "Iconic brands combined with best-in-class quality products set Hempacco apart and should make for a lasting partnership."

"DISTRO+'s newly launched distribution facility will serve both new and existing Hempacco customers in Michigan, providing local inventory, combined with next level service and support," said Joseph Jaconi, President of DISTRO+. "We are hopeful that Michigan will be the first of many states where DISTRO+ will become Hempacco's Master Distributor."

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s goal is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand.

Hempacco's operational segments include:

Manufacturing of smokables and hemp rolling paper Smokable technology development The Real Stuff brand of functional smokables and rolling paper Cheech and Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross

Learn more at www.hempaccoinc.com

Order products at www.realstuffsmokables.com

About DISTRO+

DISTRO+ is a Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) + distributor of premium products for the emerging specialty retailer sector and wholesalers. DISTRO+ proudly represents best-in-class brands focusing on nutraceuticals, hemp derived products including flower, prerolls, gummies, sublingual strips and more utilizing the latest compounds and ingredients such as HHC, Farm Bill Compliant Delta 8 and Delta 10, THC-O, THC-P, and Kratom. All of this is backed by a robust technology portal that gives our small and medium sized partners (we call them "Members") the IT backbone to manage logistics, inventory, payments while shopping from real time product catalogs and inventory. Through the power of Group Purchasing, DISTRO+ offers its network competitive pricing with low MOQs that realize similar discounts as major retailers with large buying power. Visit DISTRO.Plus for more information.

About GPOPlus+ (GPOX)

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, GPOPlus+ (OTCQB: GPOX) is a publicly traded company of diversified Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs).

Our Purpose is to save businesses money by activating the power of Group Purchasing and our Mission is to create value for our GPO Members, partners, suppliers, and shareholders.

Our Mantra:

We Aggregate, Negotiate + Share!

•Aggregate - We aggregate the purchasing power of our Members.

•Negotiate - We leverage buying power to negotiate discounts.

•Share - We share the discounts with our Members and save them money.

For more information please visit www.GPOPlus.com. To activate your free GPOX Investor Account at www.GPOPlus.com/ir.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: (i) potential failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations that may impact our products and business; (iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

Or 407-491-4498

HPCO@redchip.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140773