Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, France--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2022) - France-based macroeconomic data analytics firm, Alternative Macro Signals, has unveiled its Natural Language Processing-powered means of gathering specialized data from media sources. The company's machine learning system identifies information from local financial newspapers, blogs and media sites, and collates this into data-sets.

These data-sets then help Alternative Macro Signals' clients, which primarily consist of investment firms and central banks, put together market projections and financial policies accordingly. This serves as a first-of-its-kind integration of machine learning with economics, as a tool for better understanding the markets.

The technology has been developed over a number of years, and the team behind Alternative Macro Signals achieved this by bringing in economists to help train the AI system. By inputting thousands of articles that are relevant to specific economic situations, the Natural Language Processor has established a high-degree of accuracy in determining which articles contain data of interest. All of these insights are then collated into extensive data-sets that are made accessible to the investment firms and central banks.

For US-centric investment firms, for instance, Alternative Macro Signals' Natural Language Processing system is able to help identify the subtleties of America's rapidly changing situation.

"From my experience in the industry, I know how difficult it is to be systematic when approaching information and data. Often, analysts are biased and too selective, or the data is produced and then no action is taken. At Alternative Macro Signals, by integrating AI into our model, we are able to tailor the data-sets to specific use cases," concludes Laurent Bilke, CEO and Head of Research at Alternative Macro Signals.

