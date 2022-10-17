Options Technology, the leading Capital Markets services provider, today announced its strategic partnership with QUODD, an on-demand market data provider for the global financial services industry.

QUODD, a NewSpring Holdings Company, delivers on-demand market data to the global financial services industry, enabling users to access pricing data for global Equities, Fixed Income, Indices, Options, Futures, and end-of-day pricing for global Mutual Funds. The strategic partnership is set to provide customers with optimized access to closing prices after local market close, alongside intraday delayed snap prices for international markets.

In addition, the integration of Options' pricing will service the largest banks and wealth platforms with a near-term plan to dually expand intra-day pricing across global exchanges with access to real-time tick data.

Danny Moore, President and CEO at Options, said, "QUODD's on-demand data solutions and Options' Activ Market Data Platform enable our businesses to provide fully optimized, reliable and timely data acquisition, alongside enhanced time to market and enterprise data control. We are delighted to announce our strategic partnership and look forward to continuing to bring compelling and material value to our clients across the global capital markets."

Bob Ward, CEO of QUODD, added, "The partnership was formed in response to the ever-increasing convergence between real-time and end-of-day pricing data for financial institutions and their platforms in the wealth management servicing marketplace. Working with Options is a testament to our mutual vision of advancing the industry with the most reliable, timely and responsive content sources."

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of strategic announcements for Options, including its achievement of 10 Microsoft Gold Partner Status competencies, successful upgrade of its LD4 to TY3 circuit, hosting capabilities in Aruba IT3 Bergamo, and the launch of its Quantify and Data Store products.

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm, Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform whilst expanding its reach in key financial centres globally.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges. With offices in 9 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo and Auckland, Options are well placed to service its customers on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com follow us on Twitter at @Options_ITand visit our LinkedIn page

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

About QUODD

QUODD delivers reliable and comprehensive market data on demand to the global financial services industry. QUODD provides banks, broker dealers, insurance companies and fin techs the ability to stream, embed, look up, or download pricing data for global equities, fixed income, indices, options, futures, and end-of-day pricing for global mutual funds. Learn more at www.quodd.com.

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's dedicated holding company with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $2 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005555/en/

Contacts:

For further information:

Press: Niall McAleer

Email: niall.mcaleer@options-it.com

Media

BackBay Communications

quodd@backbaycommunications.com