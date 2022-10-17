Flair Airlines to Add Service in Ontario Markets

Summer 2023 schedule will see added service: Kitchener-Waterloo to Abbotsford, Toronto to Kelowna, and Ottawa to Thunder Bay

Fares start at $19 one-way from Ottawa to Thunder Bay

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2022 / Flair Airlines, Canada's everyday low fare airline, is releasing three additional routes as the airline expands its presence in Ontario. Service to Abbotsford from Kitchener-Waterloo, Kelowna from Toronto, and Thunder Bay from Ottawa will begin in May and June, respectively. The new routes are an addition to Flair's recently announced 2023 summer schedule, which includes increased frequencies and plans to increase capacity by 50 per cent next summer.

"We're thrilled to connect travellers to the people and places they love, as we expand our presence in key Ontario markets," said Garth Lund, Chief Commercial Officer, Flair Airlines. "Our Summer 2023 schedule continues to heat up as we grow our capacity into next summer at affordable prices."

In addition, Flair Airlines announced today that in Summer 2023, one new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will be based in Abbotsford, in a signal to the market of Flair Airlines' success to date serving the Lower Mainland of B.C. Each aircraft brings additional employment to the local market for a variety of positions, including pilots, on-board crew, ground and maintenance staff.

Kitchener-Waterloo to Abbotsford begins May 9, 2023 with three times weekly service. Toronto to Kelowna begins June 9, 2023 with service twice weekly. Ottawa to Thunder Bay's two times weekly service begins June 10. All flights are non-stop.

One-way fares to Kitchener-Waterloo to Abbotsford, including taxes and fees, begin at $39 CAD. One-way fares from Toronto to Kelowna, including taxes and fees, begin at $75 CAD. One-way fares from Ottawa to Thunder Bay, including taxes and fees, begin at $19. There are limited seats and availability for the fares. All flights are now available for booking at https://www.flyflair.com.

