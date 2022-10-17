Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2022) - Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) (www.foremostlithium.com) ("Foremost Lithium, Foremost or the Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced preparations for a winter diamond drill program on its 100% owned 2,476 acre/1,002 hectare Jean Lake Lithium Property situated in the mine-friendly district of Snow Lake, Manitoba. The drill targets will include the high-grade spodumene-bearing Beryl pegmatite dykes where grab sample assays of 3.89% and 5.17% Li2O were received from pegmatite dyke B1 and 3.81%, 4.09% and 4.74% Li2O from pegmatite dyke B2 in August 2021. Elsewhere on the property coincident drone ("UAV" or Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) magnetic lows with coincident anomalous responses for lithium, cesium, rubidium, and niobium in soil samples analyzed with Mobile Metal Ion Technology (MMI) will be drill tested.

The linear trend of magnetic lows defined on the Jean Lake property by the UAV-borne survey are interpreted as the magnetic signature of the coarse spodumene-bearing Sherritt Gordon #1 and #2 and the Grass River pegmatite dykes currently being explored and developed by Snow Lake Resources Ltd. There are also linear trends of magnetic lows associated with the high-grade Beryl pegmatites which will be drill tested.

Figure 1 - Magnetic image covering the Jean Lake property. The gap in the image is due to the location of Hydroelectric power lines crossing the property. Location B-1 assayed 3.89% Li2O connects with target 11; and Location B2 (red circle) assayed 5.17% Li2O and connects with target 10



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4689/140680_a21ad187e426699f_001full.jpg

The UAV-borne magnetic surveys were flown by EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc. (Selkirk, Manitoba) with financial support from the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund. MMI analyses were undertaken in the laboratories of SGS Canada Inc. Burnaby (B.C.).

Daniel Card, President of EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc., states, "It is encouraging to see the coincidence of high-quality UAV-assisted magnetic responses with geochemical anomalies from the Jean Lake property. The combination of these two datasets makes for compelling drill targets."

The drill program will be staged from a base in Snow Lake with helicopter support from Gogal Air Services. Assay samples from drill core will be shipped to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"; Ancaster, Ontario) for lithium and related element analysis using analytical approach UT-7 after a total sodium peroxide fusion.

Jason Barnard, Director at Foremost states, "The high-grade samples from the Beryl pegmatite dykes of 3.89 and 5.17% Li2O from pegmatite dyke B1 and the samples of 3.81, 4.09 and 4.74% Li2O from pegmatite dyke B2 on our Jean Lake Lithium Property was an exciting development through our exploration program. With continued prospecting including drone assisted airborne geophysics, Foremost is moving into a planned drill program with defined, and de-risked targets. I look forward to our next phase upon commencement of drilling."

Quality Assurance and Quality Control Protocols

Foremost Lithium has established a collection, preparation, and analysis monitoring system that follows industry best practices including quality assurance and quality control programs and formal chain of custody procedures.

Rock samples are described in the field and then reduced to fist-sized fragments or less. After logging drill core are sawn in half with one half of the core retained in the core box. Both rock chips and sawn core are placed into pre-labeled sample bags and stored in sealed and labeled vinyl pails prior to shipping.

Rock and core samples are submitted for sample preparation to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs) located in Ancaster, Ontario. Samples are crushed with up to 80% passing 2 mm, riffle split into 250-gram aliquots and pulverized using mild steel to 95% passing 105 microns. Gold is determined by Instrumental Neutron Activation (INAA) with over-range assays by fire assay on a 30-gram sample. For samples with visible gold, analysis is by metallic screen assay. Samples for lithium and related elements are analysed by ICP-MS using Actlabs package "UT-7" after a sodium peroxide fusion. Activation Laboratory's In-house quality assurance and quality control protocols are supplemented by Foremost Lithium's standards, blanks and field duplicate samples which are inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals. These standards comprise approximately 10% of the total number of samples. Accuracy, precision, and contamination are routinely monitored.

Technical information relating to the Jean Lake Property contained in the news release has been approved by Lindsay Bottomer, Q.P., P. Geo, who is a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Jason Barnard, Director

About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd.

Foremost Lithium is a hard-rock exploration company strategically located to capitalize on the world's growing EV appetite and is committed to being a premier supplier of North America's lithium feedstock. As the world transitions towards decarbonization, the company is focused on exploration and growth on its 5 Lithium Lane Projects in Snow Lake Manitoba, and its Hidden Lake Lithium Project in the Northwest Territories. Foremost Lithium also has the Winston Gold/Silver Property in New Mexico USA.

