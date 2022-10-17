Aircraft Tires Market worth $1.6 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircraft Tires Market is projected to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2022 to USD 1.6 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The deployment of aircraft tires is driven by the rising demand for aircraft modernization to improve operating safety and fuel economy, consequently lowering operational costs. Advance light weight and sustainable tires are already present in newer generation aircraft to improve operational efficiency and safety.





Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=163712012

Browse in-depth TOC on "Aircraft Tires Market" 237 - Tables

43 - Figures

205 - Pages

The Commercial Aviation segment is estimated to dominate market share in the aircraft tires market during the forecast period.

Based on aircraft type, the commercial aviation segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. It is projected that demand for narrow and wide-bodied aircrafts would increase at the rapid pace. The major airlines are also expanding their fleet in order to meet demand; the fleet will be installed with light-weight and fuel-efficient tires to increase operational efficacy.

The Radial tire segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft tires market during the forecast period.

Based on type, radial-ply tires segment is projected to lead the tires market during the forecast period. Over the last ten years, the demand for radial tires is expanding as a result of its significant advantages in terms of reduced weight, enhanced durability and toughness, sustainable nature and greater fuel-efficiency. It will help the market for aircraft tires to grow. The market for radial tires will be strengthened by new developments in alternative materials, such as the use of dandelion-based polymers.

The Main Landing Gear segment is estimated to dominate market share in the aircraft tires market during the forecast period.

Based on Position, the Main Landing Gear tire segment is projected to lead the aircraft tires market during the forecast period. Main landing gear tires are required to perform the function of load distribution of the aircraft frame and cargo while it is on ground. The number of main landing gear tires increases with increase in the size of the aircraft. The development of aircrafts with higher cargo carrying capacities will drive the market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=163712012

Fixed-wing aircraft segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.

Based on Platform, the Fixed-wing aircraft segment is projected to lead the market from 2022 to 2027. This can be accounted to the increased domestic and international air travel on a global level. Fixed-wing aircrafts are better suited to carry out the long-haul distances. With the rise in living standards across the globe, air passenger traffic is set to witness a spike in the coming years, which would further drive this market.

Retreading Tire Segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.

Based on End User, the Retreading Tire Segment is set to witness the majority of the market share during the forecast period while OEM segment is projected to have the higher CAGR. Retreading of aircraft tires costs about 1/4th of the manufacturing cost of a new tire. Depending upon the condition and air-worthiness an aircraft tire can undergo 4 to 5 retreading cycles. The regulations governing the retreading of aircraft tires ensure maximum safety compliance and hence would help in the expansion of the market. Major players across the aircraft tire manufacturing business have already taken up the retreading business.

North America is projected to lead the market during the forecast period

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2022, and Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market for aircraft tires in these regions commercial and business aviation sectors is expected to benefit from the growing demand for air travel, while the race for military superiority is intensifying due to the widening of the geopolitical rift, as evidenced by increased spending and investments in the modernization of various defence equipment by nations like the US.

Major players operating in the aircraft tires market

Michelin (France), Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. (US), Bridgestone Corporation (Japan), Dunlop Aircraft Tyres Ltd. (UK), Qingdao Sentury Tires Co. Ltd. (China), Specialty Tires of America (US ), Aviation Tires and Treads, LLC (US), Desser Aerospace (US), and Watts Aviation Aircraft Tires (UK).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=163712012

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Aircraft Landing Gear Market by Type (Main Landing Gear, Nose Landing Gear), Sub-system(Actuation System, Steering System, Brake System), End Use (OEM, Aftermarket), Aircraft Type(Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing), and Region - Forecast to 2026

Aircraft Braking System Market by Aircraft Type, End Use (OEM, Aftermarket), Actuation (Power Brake, Boosted Brake, Independent Brake), Component (Wheels, Brake Discs, Brake Housing, Valves, Actuators, Accumulator, Electronics), Region - Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/dedicated-outdoor-air-system-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/dedicated-outdoor-air-system.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aircraft-tires-market-worth-1-6-billion-by-2027---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301650614.html