SHEIN Builds New Community Destination Through SHEIN Exchange Resale Platform

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN, an online retailer of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products, today announced the launch of SHEIN Exchange, an integrated online peer-to-peer resale destination to buy and sell previously owned SHEIN products.





The launch of SHEIN Exchange was inspired by SHEIN's community of customers who are passionate about self-expression through fashion. Over the past years, through community-created Facebook groups and social platforms, SHEIN fans have communicated an interest in resale destinations where they can buy and sell previously owned SHEIN products without the barrier of high platform fees that they are usually required to pay. The goal of SHEIN Exchange is to meet community demand by providing a one-stop destination for customers to become active participants in circularity and promote the benefits of purchasing pre-owned clothing over purchasing new items.

With ease of access through the existing SHEIN app, the new SHEIN Exchange feature simplifies the resale process so it is easier for sellers to list their items through a seamless interface that pre-populates a SHEIN customer's previous purchases - making list-to-sale quick and easy.

The pilot version of SHEIN Exchange in the U.S. is part of SHEIN's larger commitment to address the ongoing issues of textile waste and build a future of fashion that is more circular. By driving its community of millions U.S. customers to buy or resell on SHEIN Exchange, SHEIN aims to influence and promote mindful consumption among its customers, ultimately extending the life of as many items as possible. This year, SHEIN also became a signatory of World Circular Textiles Day, a coalition of brands, suppliers and other organizations who share a mission to shift the fashion and textiles industry toward full circularity by 2050.

"At SHEIN, we believe that it is our responsibility to build a future of fashion that is equitable for all, while also accelerating solutions to reduce textile waste,' said Adam Whinston, Global Head of ESG at SHEIN. "The goal of SHEIN Exchange is to make resale just as easy and convenient as buying something brand new, while also igniting a cultural movement of circularity within our own SHEIN community. We're calling on our community to mobilize and keep previously owned clothing in circulation for as long as possible. By harnessing the reach and the influence of our growing community, we believe that shopping resale can become the new normal in our industry."

SHEIN Exchange is currently available to all U.S. customers with plans to expand to other global markets next year. SHEIN Exchange was created in partnership with Treet, a leading resale technology platform creating circular fashion experiences for a number of fashion retailers.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all. We use on-demand manufacturing technology to connect suppliers to our agile supply chain, reducing inventory waste and enabling us to deliver a variety of affordable products to customers around the world. From our global offices, we reach customers in more than 150 countries. To learn more about SHEIN, visit SHEIN.com.

