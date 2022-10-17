The appointment follows robust demand for NAV finance and achievement of record debut private credit fund close

17Capital, the global go-to source of strategic financing for investors in private equity, is pleased to announce the appointment of Drew Fox as Managing Director, Investor Relations and Fundraising, North America. Based in 17Capital's New York office, Drew will lead 17Capital's investor relations team in North America, continuing to develop 17Capital's relationships with investors, and helping to grow the firm's investment capital base.

Drew brings more than 25 years' experience in the financial services industry to 17Capital. He joins from Hamilton Lane, where he served as Managing Director, Client Solutions Group, and was responsible for raising capital from the largest institutional investors in the United States. Prior to Hamilton Lane, Drew spent eight years at Neuberger Berman, raising over $5 billion from U.S. institutions for the firm's private alternative, fixed income, and equity offerings.

Pierre-Antoine de Selancy, Managing Partner at 17Capital, said: "We are pleased to welcome Drew to 17Capital. His deep experience and relationships with institutional investors and other limited partners across North America will be of great value to us. Drew's appointment further strengthens 17Capital's investor relations and fundraising team at a time when we continue to see record demand for our NAV Finance offerings."

Drew said, "I have long admired the 17Capital team and am excited to join the firm. We will remain steadfastly focused on building relationships with North American limited partners that seek investment opportunities in this underserved market where we offer uncorrelated return streams coupled with the firm's focus on risk control. As leading general partners seek investment for portfolio growth, improving fund performance, as well as increasing commitments to new funds, our LP capital will be deployed at the intersection of this growing segment."

Earlier in his career, Drew spent two years as a managing director at Fortress Investment Group, where he was directly responsible for raising capital for the crossover ABS/MBS Logan Circle Partners structured credit strategies. Prior to Fortress, Drew spent seven years at ING Clarion Real Estate Securities where he was a global sales team leader. He was responsible for the group expanding AUM by $20 billion across long-only and long/short strategies, to become one of the largest real estate securities managers. Drew began his career as a sales trader, managing trading relationships with macro hedge funds at REFCO and later Salomon Smith Barney, and as an arbitrage trader at Westwood Capital Partners. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from The University of Virginia.

About 17Capital

17Capital is the go-to global source of strategic finance for investors in private equity. It specializes in providing non-dilutive capital to high-quality private equity management companies, funds, and institutional investors as part of their toolkit for value creation and portfolio management. 17Capital offers portfolio finance across the entire capital structure, providing a broad range of financing options. Investments are structured to support clients' objectives, while keeping the interests of GPs and LPs aligned. Founded in 2008, 17Capital operates primarily from London and New York and has completed over 80 investments, deploying more than $9 billion since inception. 17Capital has raised $11 billion across six successive funds and mandates. For additional information, please visit 17Capital's website at 17capital.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005189/en/

Contacts:

For further details please contact:

17Capital (US)

Andy Merrill Claire Walsh

Prosek Partners

Pro-17Capital@prosek.com