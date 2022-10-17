Supply Chain Risk Analytics Company Independently Selected by Analyst Team on Factors Including Innovation, Market Presence, Tech Competency, and Solution Delivery

Everstream Analytics, the global supply chain insights and risk analytics company, today announced it has been named a 2022 '50 to Know' provider by Spend Matters. Each year, the 50 Providers to Know list recognizes the best-in-class companies in the procurement and supply chain market. Companies selected for the '50 to Know' list lead the charge on new procurement technologies and services, setting the industry standard.

"This recognition signals the positive impact we're having in the risk analytics space, helping solve some of the biggest global supply chain problems for our customers," said Julie Gerdeman, CEO, Everstream Analytics. "From navigating COVID-19 lockdowns to circumventing major climate events, the Everstream platform provides accurate, relevant, and predictive analytics when and where supply chain decisions are made, reducing the noise of traditional risk insights by feeding data directly into existing supply chain systems. It's this capability that makes Everstream a leader in our space."

Erratic weather, the pandemic, and geopolitical tensions have increased the cadence and intensity of supply chain disruption and exposed the fragility of the global value chain. In response, companies have shifted focus to proactive supply chain risk management. For more than a decade, Everstream has used big data, advanced AI, and human intelligence to help clients uncover and mitigate supply chain risk. This past year, Everstream has solved one of the most complex supply chain visibility challenges automated multi-tier mapping. Traditionally, companies have had to rely on slow and manual surveys to see beyond tier-1 suppliers. To address this challenge, Everstream's data scientists pioneered Everstream Discover, a solution that automatically maps supply chains to the n-tier and applies real-time monitoring and predictive insights to spot and mitigate risk from raw material through product delivery.

"Everstream Analytics' combination of full suite supply chain risk management applications/services is powerfully combined with its deep supply chain control tower and is optimized around risk and logistics, as well as its deep supply network monitoring and AI/ML predictive analytics," said Bertrand Maltaverne, Sr. Analyst, Supplier Management and Sourcing at Spend Matters. "Moreover, its understanding and correlation of weather patterns to risk is a differentiator."

