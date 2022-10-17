Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC): CCC helps GDMS Canada win $24 million contract with Portugal

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) is pleased to announce General Dynamics Mission Systems-Canada has won a $24 million contract to help the Portuguese Air Force modernize its fleet of P-3C aircraft to support Maritime patrol and reconnaissance activities.





This was secured through a government-to-government (G2G) contract between CCC and the Portuguese Air Force. G2G contracts are part of CCC's International Prime Contractor service that brings qualified Canadian companies to foreign government buyers.

General Dynamics will provide equipment and technology to upgrade the communications and mission electronics. The upgrades to Portugal's P3-C fleet are modeled on modernizations that General Dynamics provides to the Royal Canadian Air Force. The Mission Management System offered to Portugal now comprises over 50 installations worldwide on both Maritime Patrol Aircraft and Maritime Patrol Helicopters.

Portugal is a member of NATO. The upgrades will allow the Portuguese Air Force, as a NATO member, to maintain the capabilities required to contribute to new and existing NATO activities. In addition to maritime patrol and reconnaissance activities, Portugal's air force also provides air policing, air transport, search and rescue, and medical evacuations.

"CCC is proud to simplify and expedite the acquisitions of Canadian expertise and technology by Portugal - a NATO ally and important trading partner,"

- Mathieu Lacroix, CCC's Account Director, Aerospace Sector.

"We are very pleased to partner with the Portuguese Air Force, leveraging Canada's investment and long-term commitment to the P3 fleet," said Matt Young, Sr. Director of International Air and Naval Systems, General Dynamics Mission Systems-Canada. "As standards and threats evolve, we are proud to support our customers around the world to meet the changing environment."

International Prime Contractor (IPC) is a fee-based service where CCC enters into commercial contracts on a government to government (G2G) basis for the sale of Canadian solutions. CCC can work with all levels of government - national, state/provincial, and municipal, as well as government agencies and government-owned enterprises.

Every G2G commercial contract signed by CCC has the legal effect of being signed in the name of the Government of Canada , and comes with an assurance of contract performance.

, and comes with an assurance of contract performance. In 2021, CCC facilitated the export of over $2.92B in goods and services by Canadian companies around the world.

ABOUT CANADIAN COMMERCIAL CORPORATION (CCC)

We are Canada's government to government contracting agency. We help build successful commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and governments around the world by creating and supporting the successful completion of commercial contracts of public and national importance. We are also the official channel for Canadian companies looking to do business with the U.S. military. To learn more about we have facilitated billions in trade between Canadian businesses and governments in over 30 countries, visit www.ccc.ca/en/

ABOUT GENERAL DYNAMICS MISSION SYSTEMS-CANADA

General Dynamics Mission Systems-Canada delivers advanced system solutions to Canadian and international customers. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, it is one of the largest defence and security companies in Canada and is a world-class prime contractor and systems integrator for land, sea, air and cyber solutions. For more information, visit gdmissionsystems.ca.

