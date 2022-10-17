San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2022) - FlashCloud Intelligence, a leading provider of cloud-based data intelligence and engagement solutions, announces the appointment of Stefan Certic as its new Data Protection Officer (DPO).





The company, which focuses on helping businesses harness the power of data to drive growth, says the move is in line with its commitment to protecting the privacy of its users.

"As we continue to expand our global reach and help more businesses navigate the complex world of leveraging data intelligence for GTM, it is essential that we have a dedicated DPO who can provide expert guidance and oversight," said FlashCloud Intelligence VP, Nina Zhao.

Certic, who has more than 10 years' experience in the telecommunications sector, will be responsible for ensuring the company complies with all relevant data protection laws and regulations. He will also be tasked with developing and implementing policies and procedures to protect the personal data of FlashCloud Intelligence's people and company data engine. Previously, the company established internal policies to conduct regular internal and external audits for data security and privacy protection.

"I am honoured to be joining such a forward-thinking and innovative company," Certic said. "I look forward to working with the team to ensure that we continue to meet the highest standards when it comes to data protection and privacy."

About FlashCloud Intelligence

FlashCloud Intelligence is a data-driven intelligence and engagement platform that utilizes data to help businesses succeed. Its solutions are powered by the world's leading corporate data engine and can be tailored to any company. FlashCloud works with all clients regardless of their size or industry.

