CEEK VR Inc.: CEEK Metaverse to Premiere Exclusive VR Experience and Behind the Scenes for Three Time Latin Grammy Winner MAFFIO Featuring the Marley Brothers

New video for the single "Blessings" will be released today on www.ceek.com

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2022 / CEEK is excited to announce the premiere of MAFFIO®, Julian Marley, KyMani Marley and Jo Mersa Marley's new video "Blessings" followed by exclusive interviews (out 10/21) in the CEEK VR Metaverse. Directed by Michael Russell, and filmed in Miami at Little River Studios, the group performs the single, and will be available TODAY followed by the interview on the CEEK Metaverse platform a week later, accessible via www.ceek.com and the CEEK Virtual Reality App. Additionally, an NFT will be forthcoming to offer holders exclusive access to unique experiences in the CEEK Metaverse.

For the artist, it is highly significant to give a shout of blessings with three great artists Julian Marley, Kymani Marley, and Jo Mersa Marley, whom he considers his brothers, by his side. MAFFIO® says,

"'Blessings' is a song with a powerful message that was stored, waiting to come out at the right time. The song carries such an important message addressed to humankind in the midst of a moment as important as the one we are experiencing right now. In the middle of this troubled world and the day-to-day suffocated by routine, it is essential to look inward and be thankful for all those blessings, no matter how imperceptible they may seem, because there we will find the strength to move forward. Let's not forget to always give 'thanks to life'! Likewise, It is so important to have life experiences so we can understand the struggle that comes with them, and then we can better appreciate our BLESSINGS."

Founder and CEO, Mary Spio says, "We are super excited to be working with three-time Latin Grammy® winner MAFFIO® and The Marley Brothers. We are continuing our relationship with the Marleys, adding to our extensive virtual concerts from Ziggy Marley and Stephen Marley previously, now we can add more experiences with Julian Marley, Kymani Marley, and Jo Mersa Marley with this incredible "Blessings." Behind the Scenes, 360 VR experience and exclusive interview.

MAFFIO® adds, "Working with partners like CEEK on this project has been a true BLESSING. The team at CEEK became a new family to me. The Metaverse is the future and CEEK is spearheading the new path of what the Metaverse is. Thank you CEEK, this is just the beginning of an amazing relationship and partnership."

Dominican producer, singer-songwriter and businessman, MAFFIO® is a multi Grammy® nominated and three-time Latin Grammy® winner. Born in1986 in the Dominican Republic, his musical endeavors began at the age of six when he began teaching himself to play the piano. At age nine he started composing songs, and at twelve he started producing, which led to producing Akon's album El Negreeto, with Anitta, Ozuna, Anuel AA, Nacho, Farruko and Becky G in addition to many more.

ABOUT CEEK METAVERSE:

CEEK VR is a streaming platform and celebrity Metaverse that empowers music artists to create NFT's, live events, avatars, digital merch, venues, art, and social games that traverse multiple virtual worlds. CEEK VR pioneered virtual reality concerts with the mission of making virtual reality experiences universally accessible and enjoyable.

An award-winning distributor of blockchain authenticated digital media and celebrity merchandise. CEEK Smart VR Tokens allow Ceekers (CEEK community members) ability to access authenticated content and celebrity merchandise with transparent content rights reporting and automatic publisher payments via smart contracts.

The CEEK Metaverse simulates the communal experience of attending a live concert, a sporting event, and other 'money can't buy' exclusive experiences with friends anywhere at any time. CEEK creates, curates, and distributes live streaming concerts and Virtual Reality content for top-class partners using patented headsets and CEEK's VR platform.

The CEEK VR executive team and advisors come with a proven track record of industry leaders ranging from Microsoft, Boeing, The Walt Disney Company, DreamWorks SKG, 20th Century Fox, Verizon, and Zynga.

For more information, please contact:

Keren Poznansky - CEEK VR

310-228-0056

keren@ceek.com

SOURCE: CEEK VR Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/720430/CEEK-Metaverse-to-Premiere-Exclusive-VR-Experience-and-Behind-the-Scenes-for-Three-Time-Latin-GrammyR-Winner-MAFFIOR-Featuring-the-Marley-Brothers