Radisys will host joint demonstrations with industry-leading organizations and present thought leadership sessions to enhance operator broadband portfolios

Radisys Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, today announced its expansive showcase of hardware, software and devices for broadband service providers in Booth A56 at Broadband World Forum 2022 in Amsterdam. Radisys will share demonstrations of its Connect Open Broadband solution which enables broadband service providers to transform their networks, simplify network operations, and increase subscriber retention through life-enriching products and services. Radisys will demonstrate the flexibility of its Connect Open Broadband portfolio, and will also feature its Smart Home and Video Surveillance solution as part of its IoT portfolio of products, including the Radisys Reach Smart Home Gateway and customizable mobile application, along with a sampling of available sensors, cameras and other devices.

Open Telecom Solutions for Ultra-high Broadband

Radisys will demonstrate how Connect Open Broadband solution delivers ultra-high bandwidth and enables new customer experiences. The showcase will feature Open Broadband Access for FTTx using Radisys' open, cloud-native and disaggregated solution to deliver 10Gig services for residential, enterprise and mobile broadband subscribers. The showcase will also demonstrate Unified Device Management highlighting a premier customer experience with a fully integrated, scalable and robust device management solution, and SD-Network Edge Convergence proving the benefits of a highly flexible, scalable disaggregated virtualized BNG solution. This demonstration can be seen in Booth A56.

Radisys will join the Broadband Forum and several of its member companies to demonstrate cloud-based central office (Cloud CO) technologies and services based on Broadband Forum standards. The demonstration will highlight how Radisys' Cloud CO Adapter allows operators to maximize their network investment by allowing existing VOLTHA-based architecture to interface with components based on Broadband Forum standards and can be seen in the Broadband Forum booth B53

Life-Enriching Smart Home Solutions For Revenue Growth

Radisys will demonstrate its integrated smart home and video surveillance portfolio, a white-labeled smart home platform with multiple connectivity options and a cloud-based management application to enable CSPs to extend the utility of their broadband data plans and grow revenues by easily connecting all smart home appliances, sensors, security cameras and controllers. Enhanced dashboards and analytics allow CSPs to gather user-based data and offer subscribers customized services based on their usage. The smart home and video surveillance demo will also highlight a wide range of validated devices to ensure integration and address many use cases. The modular and flexible offering enables CSPs to minimize their initial investment and build new revenue streams with digital services in smart homes and video surveillance. This demonstration can be seen in Booth A56.

Thought Leadership for Next-Generation PON Networks

Rajesh Chundury, VP of Customer Solutions, will present "Leveraging Cloud to Deliver Open Access Next-gen PON Networks" on October 19 at 1:40 pm in the Executive Room. Chundury will discuss how cloud-native solutions may be leveraged for immediate operational efficiencies, lower total cost of ownership and sustainable growth.

Radisys will also participate in the Open Networking Foundation's workshop on October 18 at 1:00 pm on the BBWF Expo Stage to discuss its role in the successful deployment of production SEBA/VOLTHA networks.

"Radisys is committed to delivering cloud-native, disaggregated open broadband solutions for ultra-high bandwidth that not only drive cost-effective network transformation but also create opportunities for CSPs to easily add and monetize new services that increase broadband adoption and customer retention through greater stickiness," said Harris Razak, Senior Vice President of Broadband Access, Radisys. "Radisys is excited to join with our industry partners at Broadband World Forum in demonstrating how scalable, cloud-based platforms with Open APIs will help CSPs future-proof their broadband networks through a truly interoperable multi-vendor open device ecosystem."

To see the technology demonstrations and learn more about how Radisys' Connect Open Broadband and Reach Smart Home portfolio can deliver new customer experiences with greater operational efficiency or to meet with Radisys' open telecom experts at Broadband World Forum, visit Booth A56 or contact open@radisys.com.

About Radisys

Radisys, a global leader in open telecom solutions, enables service providers to drive disruption with new open architecture business models. Radisys' innovative disaggregated and virtualized enabling technology solutions leverage open reference architectures and standards, combined with open software and hardware to power business transformation for the telecom industry, while its world-class services organization delivers systems integration expertise necessary to solve communications and content providers' complex deployment challenges. For more information, visit www.radisys.com.

Radisys is a registered trademark of Radisys. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005210/en/

Contacts:

Nereus for Radisys

Matt Baxter, +1-503-619-0505

radisys@nereus-worldwide.com