Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2022) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex") is pleased to announce that it has received a Purchase Order (P.O.) from an insurance company on October 13, 2022, for approximately $100,000 CAD for the Operating System Calibration Management and Monitoring System(SysMind), which is server automization operations solution software.

SysMind offers distinctive monitoring, calibration, and predictive analytics to eliminate risk and human error and are a powerful tool to advance any Company to more successful outcomes. The Company is pleased to offer its technology solutions to the insurance industry and diversify its clientele.

The Company is not able to disclose the name of the insurance company due to the confidentiality agreement in place, and current discussion for additional sales to expand the software.

"The Company is thrilled to see the expansion of the work with a Financial Group with the second P.O. from them. Management is continuously focusing on the land and expand strategy by strengthening client relationships. We are pleased with the results so far and look forward to continued contracts with our valued clients," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to artificial intelligence, machine learning, and telehealth and has recently entered the electric vehicle (EV) market. Datametrex's mission is to provide tools and solutions that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including health and safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through artificial intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain. For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

