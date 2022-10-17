SWEF: Portfolio Update (amendment)

DJ SWEF: *Correction* - Portfolio Update

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: *Correction* - Portfolio Update 17-Oct-2022 / 14:02 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited

The following amendment has been made to the amount drawn under the Group's credit facilities net of cash held from GBP27.6 million to GBP37.6 million in the Portfolio Update announcement released on 16 September 2022 at 7:01 under EQS News ID: 1443867

*Correction* - New GBP46.2m Floating Rate Investment

Multi-let industrial estate, Loughborough.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance ("the Group"), a leading investor originating, executing and managing a diverse portfolio of high-quality real estate debt in the UK and Europe, is pleased to announce that in September 2022 the Group funded the initial advance of a GBP46.2 million floating rate whole loan secured by an industrial estate in Loughborough, UK. The financing has been provided in the form of an initial advance to assist the acquisition of the asset along with a smaller capex facility to support the borrower's value-enhancing capex initiatives.

The asset is a multi-let industrial estate currently consisting of 802k sq ft across 11 buildings across 53 acres with a strong income base. It is located in Loughborough within the Golden Triangle for logistics providing strong transport links within the UK.

Following this investment, the Group has approximately GBP37.6 million drawn on its credit facilities net of cash held.

John Whittle, Non-executive Chairman, said:

"We are delighted to acquire this highly attractive loan with its exposure to highly sought-after assets in the East Midlands in the rapidly growing UK industrial and logistics market. Exceptional risk adjusted secured debt opportunities such as these support our policy of delivering a robust quarterly dividend to shareholders, currently equating to an annualised dividend yield of 5.80% based on the closing share price on 15 September 2022.

"Given the majority floating rate component of the portfolio, the Group is exceptionally well positioned to deliver strong returns in the current rising rate environment. Our pipeline of further potential investment opportunities remains strong in a compelling market for our strategy."

Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com. The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group.

