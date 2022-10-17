Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2022) - North Digital Inc. has signed an official referral agreement with NexHealth, a leader in digitizing dental and medical offices. The agreement will mutually benefit both companies while helping local dentists thrive as they navigate the post covid-world. North Digital, a Canadian digital marketing agency, was awarded the number one ranking video on YouTube in 2020 on the topic of "Dental Marketing."

Through this agreement, North Digital is positioned to refer NexHealth's services to North Digital's client base. In turn, NexHealth will refer dental clients seeking predictable new patient acquisition to North Digital.

The cooperation of these organizations will continue to drive innovation in both the dental industry and the digital marketing space.

"This agreement will allow us to give our clients an additional and significant competitive advantage," Sean Wiggins, founder of North Digital said.

"Delivering a more modern experience to patients and doctors while ensuring that our joint customers recognize the ROI of investing in both companies is a game changer.", Christopher Smith, Head of Partnerships at NexHealth said.

NexHealth, a premier patient experience platform, recently closed $125 million in a Series C financing round through Buckley ventures. This recent capital raise increases the company's valuation to $1 billion. The company remains at the forefront of front-end patient experience, solidifying investor confidence in medical practice innovation.

According to Fortune Business Insights, "The global dental market is projected to grow from USD $38.84 billion in 2022 to USD $63.93 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during forecast period."

Dentists strive to serve patients faster and better borne out of pandemic-fueled trends. 2022 has witnessed a rise in teeth grinding and cracked teeth. This has made online booking a requirement for dentists faced with increasing patient volumes, along with an increase in average annual total number of visits.

With the dental implant market also growing rapidly, dentists are focused on using technology efficiently to ensure they deliver a wide range of services. More dentists are incorporating cutting-edge marketing tools to attract and retain their clients in the long-term. North Digital and NexHealth's combined value proposition delivers that patient-acquisition marketing machine.

Importantly, recent transaction activity has shown the importance of dental practice owners optimizing how their administrative duties are managed. When it comes to practice management, the demand for tools and services that drive data-driven solutions has never been stronger.

NexHealth will continue to focus on expanding practice management, while creating new doctor-facing platform features that enhance patient experiences - including one-click booking and integrated forms. NexHealth's API is based on a developer-centric strategy which allows for expedient innovation.

To learn more about NexHealth, visit http://www.nexhealth.com

To learn more about North Digital, visit http://www.north.digital

About NexHealth:

NexHealth, the Patient Experience Platform, helps doctors, developers and patients worldwide through EHR-integrated real-time online scheduling, patient communication and more. NexHealth was co-founded in 2017 by Waleed Asif and Alamin Uddin. The pair gained recognition in Forbes' 30 under 30 in 2018 for healthcare innovation. NexHealth's mission is to "accelerate innovation in healthcare by connecting patients, doctors, and developers."

About North Digital Inc:

North Digital is a digital marketing agency based in Vancouver, BC, Canada. North Digital employs the scientific method to algorithm-based advertising platforms; primarily through Google and Facebook. The company continues to bring dental clients a steady stream of new patients each month online. North Digital Inc. has achieved industry leading client retention both in Canada and the US.

