SpendHQ and Per Angusta Named to Spend Matters 50 Procurement Providers to Know List for the 5th Year

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2022 / SpendHQ, the leader for Spend Intelligence, and Per Angusta, global leader in Procurement Performance Management, are again part of Spend Matters' annual 50 Procurement Providers to Know list released today. Each year Spend Matters recognizes best-in-class procurement and supply chain vendors who drive innovation and set industry standards for excellence.

SpendHQ's recent acquisition of Per Angusta joins their two solutions to bring a first-of-its-kind offering to procurement, one that focuses on giving teams ongoing strategic decision support and management transparency to continuously drive better outcomes. The combined solution can stand alone, or integrate with current transactional suites across source-to-pay, applying active spend intelligence and performance tracking and reporting throughout the lifecycle of procurement projects.

"Our two offerings, which have been recognized year after year for the quality of our solutions, will yet again bring further innovation through a market-defining combination that helps procurement effectively connect their company's strategic vision and needs with execution." Pierre Laprée, Chief Product Officer of Spend HQ-Per Angusta.

"Together, as a newly combined entity, SpendHQ and Per Angusta have an opportunity to become a true procurement operating system - what we term an alt suite or Strategic Spend Terminal - from which the activities of even large S2P suites are governed," said Nick Heinzmann, VP of Research at Spend Matters.

Mr. Heinzmann continued: "SpendHQ, a spend analytics provider whose underlying comparison and what-if capabilities enable users to rapidly make actionable spend decisions, this year continued its product expansion with new Category Dashboards that provide some of the deepest insights you'll find out-of-the-box in any spend management platform. Per Angusta, a specialist that enables procurement and finance teams to track savings goals throughout their procurement pipeline in a systemized and efficient manner, continued its expansion into the U.S. as it set the definition for the emerging procurement performance management category."

SpendHQ and Per Angusta together enable a more comprehensive, integrated approach to using spend intelligence to improve the procurement project lifecycle, from identifying critical insights and new value opportunities (including ESG benchmarking), to collaboratively prioritizing and actively managing project progress, getting alerted early to risks to goals, and then accurately measuring and communicating outcomes.

SpendHQ - Per Angusta

With the combination of Per Angusta and SpendHQ, procurement leaders now have a best practices-based solution to improve the procurement performance lifecycle, starting with strategic planning using Spend Intelligence, to oversight and management of project pipeline status, value tracking, and financial and non-financial reporting. Per Angusta is the leader in providing a practitioner-built Procurement Performance Management solution used by 140+ global clients on a daily basis. Combined with SpendHQ, the leading Spend Intelligence platform used by 350+ client organizations, Procurement teams rapidly gain visibility to at least 97% of their total spend. This enables procurement teams to focus on their organization's strategic priorities, set goals and drive results that demonstrate Procurement's impact and value in a data-driven, transparent way.

Spend Matters

Spend Matters is the leading solution intelligence source for procurement and supply chain professionals. Combining deep technology analysis and tailored advisory services with daily news coverage and subscription research, Spend Matters is trusted by CPOs, consultants, investors and solution providers alike as their procurement technology intelligence partner.

