ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Listing Cancellation

Rosneft announces its intention to cancel the listing of Global Depositary Receipts on the London Stock Exchange

Rosneft Oil Company (MOEX and LSE: ROSN; Rosneft, the Company) has applied today to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) for cancellation of the listing of global depositary receipts (GDRs) issued in accordance with Regulation S and Rule 144A and representing Rosneft's ordinary shares (ISIN: US67812M2070 and US67812M1080, respectively) on the Official List of the FCA, as well as the admission of GDRs to trading on the Main Market of the LSE.

The decision to cancel the listing of the GDRs followed the notification by the depository (J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, N.A.) on August 15, 2022 of the termination of the Deposit Agreement.

Rosneft expects (but in no way guarantees or undertakes to ensure) that the cancellation of listing will become effective on November 14, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. London time. GDR holders are entitled to convert their securities into deposited shares of Rosneft in the respective amount in accordance with the procedures provided for in the Depository Agreement and the requirements of applicable Russian law. Rosneft encourages GDR holders to contact the depositary directly to discuss options for exercising their rights, including the right to convert the GDRs into ordinary shares, at jpm.adr.settlements@jpmorgan.com

