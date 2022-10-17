WESTLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Charles Schwab Corporation announced today that its net income for the third quarter of 2022 was a record $2.0 billion compared with $1.8 billion for the second quarter of 2022, and $1.5 billion for the third quarter of 2021. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $5.2 billion, compared with $4.3 billion for the year-earlier period.

Three Months Ended

September 30, % Nine Months Ended

September 30, % Financial Highlights (1) 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Net revenues (in millions) $ 5,500 $ 4,570 20 % $ 15,265 $ 13,812 11 % Net income (in millions) GAAP $ 2,020 $ 1,526 32 % $ 5,215 $ 4,275 22 % Adjusted (1) $ 2,211 $ 1,722 28 % $ 5,783 $ 4,895 18 % Diluted earnings per common share (2) GAAP $ .99 $ .74 34 % $ 2.53 $ 2.06 23 % Adjusted (1) $ 1.10 $ .84 31 % $ 2.83 $ 2.39 18 % Pre-tax profit margin GAAP 48.7 % 44.0 % 44.5 % 41.2 % Adjusted (1) 53.3 % 49.6 % 49.4 % 47.2 % Return on average common stockholders' equity (annualized) 25 % 12 % 18 % 11 % Return on tangible common equity (annualized) (1) 74 % 23 % 42 % 21 %

(1) Further details on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of such measures to GAAP reported results are included on pages 10-11 of this release. (2) All per-share results are rounded to the nearest cent, based on weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding.

Co-Chairman and CEO Walt Bettinger said, "Schwab's performance during the third quarter reflected the continued success of our 'Through Clients' Eyes' strategy and our contemporary full-service approach to helping clients achieve their financial goals. As we assisted investors with navigating persistent macroeconomic headwinds, we continued to drive robust business growth. Bolstered by record third quarter retail inflows, core net new assets equaled $115 billion for the period - a 7% annualized growth rate. Total client assets were $6.6 trillion at quarter-end, down 13% from a year ago, as robust asset gathering was more than offset by the $1.4 trillion impact of lower market valuations on client portfolios over the past 12 months. At the same time, our success in attracting and retaining clients supported a 4% year-over-year rise in active brokerage accounts - we ended the quarter at approximately 34 million."

"Our modern wealth management approach provides a wide array of investing and financial capabilities to support investors through a range of market conditions - particularly in difficult times like these," Mr. Bettinger continued. "Equity markets remained under pressure throughout the quarter - including the largest percentage drop for a September since 2008 - with the S&P 500® extending its year-to-date losses to 25%. The Federal Reserve assumed an increasingly hawkish stance, tightening monetary policy at the fastest rate in four decades, as it wrestled with elevated inflation and lingering effects from the global pandemic. Additionally, the continued war in Ukraine, along with increasing challenges across other major global economies weighed on overall market sentiment. That being said, clients remained engaged - with daily average trading volume of 5.5 million essentially flat versus the third quarter of last year, including net buying activity across both equities and fixed income securities."

"Given our four decades of experience assisting individual investors and the advisors who serve them, we know prolonged environmental challenges can impact clients' financial confidence, reinforcing the importance of continued investment across our three strategic initiatives: scale and efficiency, client segmentation, and win-win monetization," Mr. Bettinger added. "Schwab's extensive suite of advisory solutions, along with the recently introduced personalized investing capabilities, are designed to help clients achieve their evolving goals throughout their financial lives. This suite includes Wasmer SchroederTM Strategies, which offers investors a range of tax-exempt and taxable fixed income solutions. This team's expertise, along with an attractive value proposition, increasing client demand for income solutions, and rising interest rates has helped these strategies attract over $5 billion in net flows over the last two years, including $1 billion during the third quarter of 2022 alone. Another example of win-win monetization is the recent steps we have taken to bolster our fund offering for RIAs by expanding our institutional no transaction fee (INTF) mutual fund platform to include over 800 additional highly rated equity and bond funds across 15 leading third-party asset managers."

Mr. Bettinger concluded, "Through consistent strategic focus and disciplined execution, we believe we can drive sustained business momentum while continuing to deliver a high-quality wealth experience for clients and to build long-term value for stockholders."

CFO Peter Crawford noted, "Schwab's diversified financial model and a significant benefit from higher rates helped us convert ongoing success with clients into record total revenues of $5.5 billion, up 20% on a year-over-year basis. Net interest revenue increased by 44% to $2.9 billion, as rising rates helped our net interest margin to expand sequentially by 35 basis points to 1.97%. This movement more than offset the 6% contraction in interest-earning assets driven by clients' cash sorting behavior and their continued market engagement. Asset management and administration fees decreased 5% to $1.0 billion as the challenging equity markets weighed on client asset balances. Trading revenue also declined slightly to $930 million primarily due to a mix shift within client trading activity."

Mr. Crawford continued, "Driven largely by ongoing investments in our people and technology, GAAP expenses for the quarter increased 10% year-over-year to $2.8 billion. This amount includes $101 million in acquisition and integration-related costs and $152 million in amortization of acquired intangibles. Exclusive of these items, adjusted total expenses (1) were up 12% versus the third quarter of 2021 - consistent with our planned spending in 2022. Our pre-tax profit margin expanded to 48.7%, or 53.3% on an adjusted basis (1) - both all-time highs."

"Diligent balance sheet management keeps us positioned to navigate a rapidly evolving environment while concurrently enhancing our financial performance and returning excess capital to our owners," added Mr. Crawford. "In late July, the board of directors approved a 10% increase in our common dividend and a $15 billion stock repurchase authorization. During the third quarter, we repurchased 21.9 million shares for $1.5 billion. We've also announced the redemption of the $400 million Series A Preferred stock effective November 1. Inclusive of these actions, the company's preliminary Tier 1 Leverage Ratio at quarter-end was 6.8%, above our recently updated operating objective of 6.50% - 6.75%. This quarter's record overall results further demonstrate the durability of our all-weather model and its ability to deliver both profitable growth and meaningful return of excess capital through the cycle."

(1) Further details on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of such measures to GAAP reported results are included on pages 10-11 of this release.

Commentary from the CFO

Periodically, our Chief Financial Officer provides insight and commentary regarding Schwab's financial picture at: https://www.aboutschwab.com/cfo-commentary. The most recent commentary, which provides perspective on the recent repurchase of nonvoting common stock, was posted on August 1, 2022.

Fall Business Update

The company has scheduled a Fall Business Update for institutional investors on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The Update, which will be held via webcast, is scheduled to run from approximately 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. PT, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET. Registration for this Update is accessible at https://www.aboutschwab.com/schwabevents.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to success with clients; strategic initiatives; investments to attract and retain talent, improve service and the client experience, expand products, services and offerings to meet client needs, diversify revenues, and drive scale and efficiency; business momentum; stockholder value; balance sheet management; financial performance; returning excess capital to stockholders; Tier 1 Leverage Ratio operating objective; and all-weather model. These forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations as of the date hereof. Achievement of these expectations and objectives is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expressed expectations.

Important factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to attract and retain clients and independent investment advisors and grow those relationships and client assets; develop and launch new and enhanced products, services, and capabilities, as well as enhance its infrastructure and capacity, in a timely and successful manner; hire and retain talent; support client activity levels; successfully implement integration strategies and plans; manage expenses; and monetize client assets. Other important factors include client use of the company's advisory solutions and other products and services; general market conditions, including equity valuations and the level of interest rates; the level and mix of client trading activity; market volatility; margin loan balances; securities lending; competitive pressures on pricing; client cash sorting; client sensitivity to rates; level of client assets, including cash balances; capital and liquidity needs and management; balance sheet positioning relative to changes in interest rates; interest earning asset mix and growth; the migration of bank deposit account balances; and other factors set forth in the company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 33.9 million active brokerage accounts, 2.3 million corporate retirement plan participants, 1.7 million banking accounts, and $6.64 trillion in client assets. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., TD Ameritrade, Inc., and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc., (members SIPC, https://www.sipc.org), and their affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at https://www.aboutschwab.com.

TD Ameritrade, Inc. and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc. are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Income (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Revenues Interest revenue $ 3,357 $ 2,153 $ 8,386 $ 6,236 Interest expense (431 ) (123 ) (733 ) (348 ) Net interest revenue 2,926 2,030 7,653 5,888 Asset management and administration fees (1) 1,047 1,101 3,167 3,164 Trading revenue 930 964 2,778 3,135 Bank deposit account fees 413 323 1,059 1,011 Other 184 152 608 614 Total net revenues 5,500 4,570 15,265 13,812 Expenses Excluding Interest Compensation and benefits 1,476 1,303 4,448 4,051 Professional services 264 250 766 723 Occupancy and equipment 292 246 855 722 Advertising and market development 89 119 296 363 Communications 131 144 444 457 Depreciation and amortization 167 140 476 404 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 152 153 460 461 Regulatory fees and assessments 65 64 200 208 Other 187 140 530 733 Total expenses excluding interest 2,823 2,559 8,475 8,122 Income before taxes on income 2,677 2,011 6,790 5,690 Taxes on income 657 485 1,575 1,415 Net Income 2,020 1,526 5,215 4,275 Preferred stock dividends and other 136 120 401 364 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1,884 $ 1,406 $ 4,814 $ 3,911 Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 1,887 1,888 1,892 1,885 Diluted 1,895 1,898 1,901 1,895 Earnings Per Common Shares Outstanding (2): Basic $ 1.00 $ .74 $ 2.54 $ 2.07 Diluted $ .99 $ .74 $ 2.53 $ 2.06

(1) No fee waivers were recognized for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Includes fee waivers of $57 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and $83 million and $246 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. (2) The Company has voting and nonvoting common stock outstanding. As the participation rights, including dividend and liquidation rights, are identical between the voting and nonvoting stock classes, basic and diluted earnings per share are the same for each class.

THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION Financial and Operating Highlights (Unaudited) Q3-22 % change 2022 2021 vs. vs. Third Second First Fourth Third (In millions, except per share amounts and as noted) Q3-21 Q2-22 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Net Revenues Net interest revenue 44 % 15 % $ 2,926 $ 2,544 $ 2,183 $ 2,142 $ 2,030 Asset management and administration fees (5 ) % — 1,047 1,052 1,068 1,110 1,101 Trading revenue (4 ) % 5 % 930 885 963 1,017 964 Bank deposit account fees 28 % 17 % 413 352 294 304 323 Other 21 % (29 ) % 184 260 164 135 152 Total net revenues 20 % 8 % 5,500 5,093 4,672 4,708 4,570 Expenses Excluding Interest Compensation and benefits 13 % 4 % 1,476 1,426 1,546 1,399 1,303 Professional services 6 % 2 % 264 258 244 271 250 Occupancy and equipment 19 % (1 ) % 292 294 269 254 246 Advertising and market development (25 ) % (15 ) % 89 105 102 122 119 Communications (9 ) % (22 ) % 131 169 144 130 144 Depreciation and amortization 19 % 5 % 167 159 150 145 140 Amortization of acquired intangibles assets (1 ) % (1 ) % 152 154 154 154 153 Regulatory fees and assessments 2 % (3 ) % 65 67 68 67 64 Other 34 % — 187 187 156 143 140 Total expenses excluding interest 10 % — 2,823 2,819 2,833 2,685 2,559 Income before taxes on income 33 % 18 % 2,677 2,274 1,839 2,023 2,011 Taxes on income 35 % 37 % 657 481 437 443 485 Net Income 32 % 13 % $ 2,020 $ 1,793 $ 1,402 $ 1,580 $ 1,526 Preferred stock dividends and other 13 % (4 ) % 136 141 124 131 120 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders 34 % 14 % $ 1,884 $ 1,652 $ 1,278 $ 1,449 $ 1,406 Earnings per common share (1): Basic 35 % 15 % $ 1.00 $ .87 $ .67 $ .77 $ .74 Diluted 34 % 14 % $ .99 $ .87 $ .67 $ .76 $ .74 Dividends declared per common share 22 % 10 % $ .22 $ .20 $ .20 $ .18 $ .18 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic — — 1,887 1,896 1,894 1,892 1,888 Diluted — — 1,895 1,904 1,905 1,902 1,898 Performance Measures Pre-tax profit margin 48.7 % 44.6 % 39.4 % 43.0 % 44.0 % Return on average common stockholders' equity (annualized) (2) 25 % 19 % 12 % 12 % 12 % Financial Condition (at quarter end, in billions) Cash and cash equivalents 36 % (28 ) % $ 46.5 $ 64.6 $ 91.1 $ 63.0 $ 34.3 Cash and investments segregated 4 % (18 ) % 44.1 53.5 54.4 53.9 42.3 Receivables from brokerage clients — net (15 ) % (3 ) % 73.9 76.1 84.1 90.6 86.6 Available for sale securities (3) (37 ) % (11 ) % 236.5 265.3 272.0 390.1 377.0 Held to maturity securities (3) N/M (4 ) % 96.3 100.1 105.3 — — Bank loans — net 28 % 2 % 40.4 39.6 37.2 34.6 31.6 Total assets (5 ) % (9 ) % 577.6 637.6 681.0 667.3 607.5 Bank deposits — (10 ) % 395.7 442.0 465.8 443.8 395.3 Payables to brokerage clients (3 ) % (4 ) % 110.0 114.9 125.3 125.7 113.1 Short-term borrowings (83 ) % (64 ) % 0.5 1.4 4.2 4.9 3.0 Long-term debt 7 % (1 ) % 20.8 21.1 21.9 18.9 19.5 Stockholders' equity (36 ) % (17 ) % 37.0 44.5 48.1 56.3 57.4 Other Full-time equivalent employees (at quarter end, in thousands) 9 % — 35.2 35.2 34.2 33.4 32.4 Capital expenditures — purchases of equipment, office facilities, and property, net (in millions) 10 % (43 ) % $ 193 $ 339 $ 209 $ 431 $ 176 Expenses excluding interest as a percentage of average client assets (annualized) 0.16 % 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.13 % 0.13 % Clients' Daily Average Trades (DATs) (in thousands) — (11 ) % 5,523 6,227 6,578 6,102 5,549 Number of Trading Days — 3 % 64.0 62.0 62.0 63.5 64.0 Revenue Per Trade (4) (3 ) % 15 % $ 2.63 $ 2.29 $ 2.36 $ 2.62 $ 2.71

(1) The Company has voting and nonvoting common stock outstanding. As the participation rights, including dividend and liquidation rights, are identical between the voting and nonvoting stock classes, basic and diluted earnings per share are the same for each class. (2) Return on average common stockholders' equity is calculated using net income available to common stockholders divided by average common stockholders' equity. (3) In January 2022, the Company transferred a portion of its investment securities designated as available for sale to the held to maturity category, as described in Part I - Item 1 - Note 4 of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. (4) Revenue per trade is calculated as trading revenue divided by DATs multiplied by the number of trading days. N/M Not meaningful. Percentage changes greater than 200% are presented as not meaningful.

THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION Net Interest Revenue Information (In millions, except ratios or as noted) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Average Balance Interest Revenue/ Expense Average Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Revenue/ Expense Average Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Revenue/ Expense Average Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Revenue/ Expense Average Yield/ Rate Interest-earning assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 53,127 $ 294 2.16 % $ 38,732 $ 11 0.12 % $ 63,598 $ 461 0.95 % $ 39,848 $ 27 0.09 % Cash and investments segregated 49,554 214 1.69 % 42,617 5 0.04 % 50,891 308 0.80 % 43,914 19 0.06 % Receivables from brokerage clients 72,751 912 4.91 % 80,873 628 3.04 % 78,630 2,244 3.76 % 74,831 1,800 3.17 % Available for sale securities (1,2) 273,968 1,161 1.69 % 362,204 1,187 1.30 % 281,897 3,196 1.51 % 348,477 3,381 1.29 % Held to maturity securities (2) 97,568 345 1.41 % — — — 100,890 1,062 1.40 % — — — Bank loans 39,984 300 2.99 % 30,235 161 2.12 % 38,238 717 2.50 % 27,336 448 2.18 % Total interest-earning assets 586,952 3,226 2.17 % 554,661 1,992 1.42 % 614,144 7,988 1.73 % 534,406 5,675 1.41 % Securities lending revenue 124 159 383 557 Other interest revenue 7 2 15 4 Total interest-earning assets $ 586,952 $ 3,357 2.26 % $ 554,661 $ 2,153 1.54 % $ 614,144 $ 8,386 1.81 % $ 534,406 $ 6,236 1.55 % Funding sources Bank deposits $ 420,132 $ 241 0.23 % $ 384,561 $ 14 0.01 % $ 440,801 $ 285 0.09 % $ 371,974 $ 40 0.01 % Payables to brokerage clients 96,802 41 0.17 % 92,498 3 0.01 % 101,472 47 0.06 % 89,087 7 0.01 % Short-term borrowings 708 4 1.95 % 3,485 3 0.34 % 2,656 12 0.60 % 2,617 6 0.32 % Long-term debt 21,024 131 2.49 % 19,030 99 2.10 % 20,673 363 2.34 % 17,225 281 2.18 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 538,666 417 0.31 % 499,574 119 0.09 % 565,602 707 0.17 % 480,903 334 0.09 % Non-interest-bearing funding sources 48,286 55,087 48,542 53,503 Securities lending expense 13 4 28 16 Other interest expense 1 — (2 ) (2 ) Total funding sources $ 586,952 $ 431 0.29 % $ 554,661 $ 123 0.09 % $ 614,144 $ 733 0.16 % $ 534,406 $ 348 0.09 % Net interest revenue $ 2,926 1.97 % $ 2,030 1.45 % $ 7,653 1.65 % $ 5,888 1.46 %

(1) Amounts have been calculated based on amortized cost. (2) In January 2022, the Company transferred a portion of its investment securities designated as available for sale to the held to maturity category, as described in Part I - Item 1 - Note 4 of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION Asset Management and Administration Fees Information (In millions, except ratios or as noted) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Average Client Assets Revenue Average Fee Average Client Assets Revenue Average Fee Average Client Assets Revenue Average Fee Average Client Assets Revenue Average Fee Schwab money market funds before fee waivers $ 184,834 $ 132 0.28 % $ 149,508 $ 112 0.30 % $ 158,525 $ 340 0.29 % $ 158,749 $ 348 0.29 % Fee waivers — (83 ) (57 ) (246 ) Schwab money market funds 184,834 132 0.28 % 149,508 29 0.08 % 158,525 283 0.24 % 158,749 102 0.09 % Schwab equity and bond funds, ETFs, and collective trust funds (CTFs) 422,711 89 0.08 % 441,344 99 0.09 % 436,928 278 0.09 % 411,312 279 0.09 % Mutual Fund OneSource® and other non-transaction fee funds 183,019 139 0.30 % 234,582 188 0.32 % 196,032 453 0.31 % 228,643 540 0.32 % Other third-party mutual funds and ETFs 747,676 160 0.08 % 918,363 187 0.08 % 805,204 510 0.08 % 888,003 533 0.08 % Total mutual funds, ETFs, and CTFs (1) $ 1,538,240 520 0.13 % $ 1,743,797 503 0.11 % $ 1,596,689 1,524 0.13 % $ 1,686,707 1,454 0.12 % Advice solutions (1) Fee-based $ 431,276 452 0.42 % $ 463,827 511 0.44 % $ 446,979 1,409 0.42 % $ 445,521 1,469 0.44 % Non-fee-based 85,567 — — 90,649 — — 87,528 — — 87,758 — — Total advice solutions $ 516,843 452 0.35 % $ 554,476 511 0.37 % $ 534,507 1,409 0.35 % $ 533,279 1,469 0.37 % Other balance-based fees (2) 537,809 58 0.04 % 632,806 68 0.04 % 573,733 186 0.04 % 604,995 195 0.04 % Other (3) 17 19 48 46 Total asset management and administration fees $ 1,047 $ 1,101 $ 3,167 $ 3,164

(1) Advice solutions include managed portfolios, specialized strategies, and customized investment advice such as Schwab Wealth AdvisoryTM, Schwab Managed PortfoliosTM, Managed Account Select®, Schwab Advisor Network®, Windhaven Strategies®, ThomasPartners® Strategies, Schwab Index Advantage® advised retirement plan balances, Schwab Intelligent Portfolios®, Institutional Intelligent Portfolios®, Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Premium®, TD Ameritrade AdvisorDirect®, Essential Portfolios, Selective Portfolios, and Personalized Portfolios; as well as legacy non-fee advice solutions including Schwab Advisor Source and certain retirement plan balances. Average client assets for advice solutions may also include the asset balances contained in the mutual fund and/or ETF categories listed above. For the total end of period view, please see the Monthly Activity Report. (2) Includes various asset-related fees, such as trust fees, 401(k) recordkeeping fees, and mutual fund clearing fees and other service fees. (3) Includes miscellaneous service and transaction fees relating to mutual funds and ETFs that are not balance-based.

THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION Growth in Client Assets and Accounts (Unaudited) Q3-22 % Change 2022 2021 vs. vs. Third Second First Fourth Third (In billions, at quarter end, except as noted) Q3-21 Q2-22 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Assets in client accounts Schwab One®, certain cash equivalents and bank deposits — (9 ) % $ 501.4 $ 552.5 $ 584.3 $ 566.1 $ 503.9 Bank deposit account balances (9 ) % (10 ) % 139.6 155.6 154.8 158.5 153.3 Proprietary mutual funds (Schwab Funds® and Laudus Funds®) and CTFs Money market funds (1) 43 % 33 % 211.1 159.2 143.1 146.5 147.7 Equity and bond funds and CTFs (2) (15 ) % (5 ) % 141.5 149.5 175.8 183.1 167.4 Total proprietary mutual funds and CTFs 12 % 14 % 352.6 308.7 318.9 329.6 315.1 Mutual Fund Marketplace® (3) Mutual Fund OneSource® and other non-transaction fee funds (23 ) % (8 ) % 181.5 196.6 235.5 234.9 234.7 Mutual fund clearing services (36 ) % (5 ) % 175.3 184.4 235.4 254.2 271.9 Other third-party mutual funds (4) (24 ) % (7 ) % 1,105.7 1,189.4 1,383.3 1,497.7 1,450.1 Total Mutual Fund Marketplace (25 ) % (7 ) % 1,462.5 1,570.4 1,854.2 1,986.8 1,956.7 Total mutual fund assets (20 ) % (3 ) % 1,815.1 1,879.1 2,173.1 2,316.4 2,271.8 Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) Proprietary ETFs (2) (8 ) % (2 ) % 232.2 237.7 268.5 271.8 251.6 Other third-party ETFs (8 ) % (3 ) % 1,094.6 1,129.0 1,270.6 1,296.4 1,183.7 Total ETF assets (8 ) % (3 ) % 1,326.8 1,366.7 1,539.1 1,568.2 1,435.3 Equity and other securities (18 ) % (4 ) % 2,451.3 2,548.5 3,131.1 3,259.8 2,976.7 Fixed income securities 35 % 19 % 481.5 403.5 360.7 356.4 356.8 Margin loans outstanding (15 ) % (3 ) % (71.5 ) (73.4 ) (81.0 ) (87.4 ) (83.8 ) Total client assets (13 ) % (3 ) % $ 6,644.2 $ 6,832.5 $ 7,862.1 $ 8,138.0 $ 7,614.0 Client assets by business Investor Services (15 ) % (3 ) % $ 3,508.1 $ 3,598.7 $ 4,235.5 $ 4,400.7 $ 4,137.7 Advisor Services (10 ) % (3 ) % 3,136.1 3,233.8 3,626.6 3,737.3 3,476.3 Total client assets (13 ) % (3 ) % $ 6,644.2 $ 6,832.5 $ 7,862.1 $ 8,138.0 $ 7,614.0 Net growth in assets in client accounts (for the quarter ended) Net new assets by business Investor Services (5) (5 ) % N/M $ 55.1 $ 8.8 $ 54.6 $ 33.4 $ 57.9 Advisor Services (27 ) % 72 % 59.5 34.6 65.9 101.2 81.1 Total net new assets (18 ) % 164 % $ 114.6 $ 43.4 $ 120.5 $ 134.6 $ 139.0 Net market gains (losses) (302.9 ) (1,073.0 ) (396.4 ) 389.4 (99.8 ) Net growth (decline) $ (188.3 ) $ (1,029.6 ) $ (275.9 ) $ 524.0 $ 39.2 New brokerage accounts (in thousands, for the quarter ended) (24 ) % (12 ) % 897 1,014 1,202 1,318 1,178 Client accounts (in thousands) Active brokerage accounts (6) 4 % — 33,875 33,896 33,577 33,165 32,675 Banking accounts 7 % 2 % 1,696 1,669 1,641 1,614 1,580 Corporate retirement plan participants 4 % 1 % 2,305 2,275 2,246 2,200 2,207

(1) Total client assets in purchased money market funds are located at: https://www.aboutschwab.com/investor-relations. (2) Includes balances held on and off the Schwab platform. As of September 30, 2022, off-platform equity and bond funds, CTFs, and ETFs were $20.7 billion, $4.5 billion, and $89.6 billion, respectively. (3) Excludes all proprietary mutual funds and ETFs. (4) As of September 30, 2022, third-party money funds were $3.6 billion. (5) Second quarter of 2022 includes an outflow of $20.8 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client. Fourth quarter of 2021 includes outflows of $27.6 billion from mutual fund clearing services clients. (6) Third quarter of 2022 includes the company-initiated closure of approximately 152 thousand low-balance accounts. N/M Not meaningful. Percentage changes greater than 200% are presented as not meaningful.

The Charles Schwab Corporation Monthly Activity Report For September 2022 2021 2022 Change Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Mo. Yr. Market Indices (at month end) Dow Jones Industrial Average® 33,844 35,820 34,484 36,338 35,132 33,893 34,678 32,977 32,990 30,775 32,845 31,510 28,726 (9 )% (15 )% Nasdaq Composite® 14,449 15,498 15,538 15,645 14,240 13,751 14,221 12,335 12,081 11,029 12,391 11,816 10,576 (10 )% (27 )% Standard & Poor's® 500 4,308 4,605 4,567 4,766 4,516 4,374 4,530 4,132 4,132 3,785 4,130 3,955 3,586 (9 )% (17 )% Client Assets (in billions of dollars) Beginning Client Assets 7,838.2 7,614.0 7,982.3 7,918.3 8,138.0 7,803.8 7,686.6 7,862.1 7,284.4 7,301.7 6,832.5 7,304.8 7,127.6 Net New Assets (1) 42.9 22.9 31.4 80.3 33.6 40.6 46.3 (9.2 ) 32.8 19.8 31.5 43.3 39.8 (8 )% (7 )% Net Market Gains (Losses) (267.1 ) 345.4 (95.4 ) 139.4 (367.8 ) (157.8 ) 129.2 (568.5 ) (15.5 ) (489.0 ) 440.8 (220.5 ) (523.2 ) Total Client Assets (at month end) 7,614.0 7,982.3 7,918.3 8,138.0 7,803.8 7,686.6 7,862.1 7,284.4 7,301.7 6,832.5 7,304.8 7,127.6 6,644.2 (7 )% (13 )% Core Net New Assets (2) 42.9 36.8 45.1 80.3 33.6 40.6 46.3 (9.2 ) 32.8 40.6 31.5 43.3 39.8 (8 )% (7 )% Receiving Ongoing Advisory Services (at month end) Investor Services 530.1 548.3 543.1 559.2 541.9 533.7 538.9 509.3 513.0 483.8 514.8 499.2 466.6 (7 )% (12 )% Advisor Services (3) 3,253.2 3,399.8 3,374.3 3,505.2 3,382.4 3,342.5 3,404.6 3,190.5 3,213.8 3,040.4 3,222.5 3,150.5 2,950.9 (6 )% (9 )% Client Accounts (at month end, in thousands) Active Brokerage Accounts (4) 32,675 32,796 32,942 33,165 33,308 33,421 33,577 33,759 33,822 33,896 33,934 33,984 33,875 — 4 % Banking Accounts 1,580 1,593 1,608 1,614 1,628 1,641 1,641 1,652 1,658 1,669 1,680 1,690 1,696 — 7 % Corporate Retirement Plan Participants 2,207 2,213 2,198 2,200 2,216 2,235 2,246 2,261 2,275 2,275 2,267 2,285 2,305 1 % 4 % Client Activity New Brokerage Accounts (in thousands) 374 397 448 473 426 356 420 386 323 305 278 332 287 (14 )% (23 )% Client Cash as a Percentage of Client Assets (5) 10.8 % 10.4 % 10.5 % 10.9 % 11.3 % 11.5 % 11.4 % 11.9 % 12.0 % 12.8 % 12.0 % 12.1 % 12.9 % 80 bp 210 bp Derivative Trades as a Percentage of Total Trades 23.1 % 22.5 % 23.4 % 23.0 % 22.4 % 24.0 % 22.4 % 21.9 % 22.6 % 22.3 % 24.2 % 23.3 % 23.6 % 30 bp 50 bp Selected Average Balances (in millions of dollars) Average Interest-Earning Assets (6) 565,379 574,181 584,362 605,709 622,997 629,042 644,768 636,668 620,157 614,100 605,751 586,154 568,351 (3 )% 1 % Average Margin Balances 81,705 83,835 87,311 88,328 86,737 84,354 81,526 83,762 78,841 74,577 72,177 72,855 73,224 1 % (10 )% Average Bank Deposit Account Balances (7) 152,330 154,040 153,877 154,918 157,706 153,824 155,657 152,653 154,669 155,306 154,542 148,427 141,198 (5 )% (7 )% Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Net Buys (Sells) (8,9) (in millions of dollars) Equities 7,596 8,840 13,099 11,519 7,384 9,371 14,177 (786 ) 1,889 (1,586 ) 5,589 10,465 (2,662 ) Hybrid 335 81 308 (1,207 ) (367 ) (478 ) (497 ) (529 ) (1,718 ) (1,054 ) (2,041 ) (783 ) (938 ) Bonds 6,232 4,425 4,097 5,600 1,804 (1,973 ) (7,851 ) (6,933 ) (6,121 ) (5,631 ) 729 (141 ) (5,801 ) Net Buy (Sell) Activity (in millions of dollars) Mutual Funds (8) (308 ) 302 189 (2,859 ) (4,961 ) (6,318 ) (11,888 ) (16,657 ) (20,761 ) (16,258 ) (8,674 ) (7,117 ) (15,200 ) Exchange-Traded Funds (9) 14,471 13,044 17,315 18,771 13,782 13,238 17,717 8,409 14,811 7,987 12,951 16,658 5,799 Money Market Funds (1,512 ) (451 ) (1,725 ) (144 ) (1,984 ) (1,086 ) (1,344 ) (3,430 ) 7,106 11,544 13,711 19,702 17,018

Note: Certain supplemental details related to the information above can be found at: https://www.aboutschwab.com/financial-reports. (1) June 2022 includes an outflow of $20.8 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client. November 2021 includes an outflow of $13.7 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client. October 2021 includes an outflow of $13.9 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client. (2) Net new assets before significant one-time inflows or outflows, such as acquisitions/divestitures or extraordinary flows (generally greater than $10 billion) relating to a specific client. These flows may span multiple reporting periods. (3) Excludes Retirement Business Services. (4) September 2022 includes the company-initiated closure of approximately 152 thousand low-balance accounts. (5) Schwab One®, certain cash equivalents, bank deposits, third-party bank deposit accounts, and money market fund balances as a percentage of total client assets. (6) Represents average total interest-earning assets on the company's balance sheet. (7) Represents average TD Ameritrade clients' uninvested cash sweep account balances held in deposit accounts at third-party financial institutions. (8) Represents the principal value of client mutual fund transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary funds. Includes institutional funds available only to Investment Managers. Excludes money market fund transactions. (9) Represents the principal value of client ETF transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary ETFs.

THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In millions, except ratios and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (GAAP), Schwab's third quarter earnings release contains references to the non-GAAP financial measures described below. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information about the financial performance of the Company, and facilitate meaningful comparison of Schwab's results in the current period to both historic and future results. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.

Schwab's use of non-GAAP measures is reflective of certain adjustments made to GAAP financial measures as described below.

Non-GAAP Adjustment or Measure Definition Usefulness to Investors and Uses by Management Acquisition and integration-related costs and amortization of acquired intangible assets Schwab adjusts certain GAAP financial measures to exclude the impact of acquisition and integration-related costs incurred as a result of the Company's acquisitions, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and, where applicable, the income tax effect of these expenses. Adjustments made to exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets are reflective of all acquired intangible assets, which were recorded as part of purchase accounting. These acquired intangible assets contribute to the Company's revenue generation. Amortization of acquired intangible assets will continue in future periods over their remaining useful lives. We exclude acquisition and integration-related costs and amortization of acquired intangible assets for the purpose of calculating certain non-GAAP measures because we believe doing so provides additional transparency of Schwab's ongoing operations, and is useful in both evaluating the operating performance of the business and facilitating comparison of results with prior and future periods. Acquisition and integration-related costs fluctuate based on the timing of acquisitions and integration activities, thereby limiting comparability of results among periods, and are not representative of the costs of running the Company's ongoing business. Amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded because management does not believe it is indicative of the Company's underlying operating performance. Return on tangible common equity Return on tangible common equity represents annualized adjusted net income available to common stockholders as a percentage of average tangible common equity. Tangible common equity represents common equity less goodwill, acquired intangible assets — net, and related deferred tax liabilities. Acquisitions typically result in the recognition of significant amounts of goodwill and acquired intangible assets. We believe return on tangible common equity may be useful to investors as a supplemental measure to facilitate assessing capital efficiency and returns relative to the composition of Schwab's balance sheet.

The Company also uses adjusted diluted EPS and return on tangible common equity as components of performance criteria for employee bonus and certain executive management incentive compensation arrangements. The Compensation Committee of CSC's Board of Directors maintains discretion in evaluating performance against these criteria.

THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In millions, except ratios and per share amounts) (Unaudited) The tables below present reconciliations of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures: Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total

Expenses

Excluding

Interest Net

Income Total

Expenses

Excluding

Interest Net

Income Total

Expenses

Excluding

Interest Net

Income Total

Expenses

Excluding

Interest Net

Income Total expenses excluding interest (GAAP), Net income (GAAP) $ 2,823 $ 2,020 $ 2,559 $ 1,526 $ 8,475 $ 5,215 $ 8,122 $ 4,275 Acquisition and integration-related costs (1) (101 ) 101 (104 ) 104 (291 ) 291 (367 ) 367 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (152 ) 152 (153 ) 153 (460 ) 460 (461 ) 461 Income tax effects (2) N/A (62 ) N/A (61 ) N/A (183 ) N/A (208 ) Adjusted total expenses (non-GAAP), Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 2,570 $ 2,211 $ 2,302 $ 1,722 $ 7,724 $ 5,783 $ 7,294 $ 4,895

(1) Acquisition and integration-related costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 primarily consist of $57 million and $166 million of compensation and benefits, $36 million and $102 million of professional services, and $6 million and $14 million of occupancy and equipment. Acquisition and integration-related costs for the three and six months ended September 30, 2021 primarily consist of $58 million and $227 million of compensation and benefits, $35 million and $99 million of professional services, and $7 million and $30 million of occupancy and equipment. (2) The income tax effects of the non-GAAP adjustments are determined using an effective tax rate reflecting the exclusion of non-deductible acquisition costs and are used to present the acquisition and integration-related costs and amortization of acquired intangible assets on an after-tax basis. N/A Not applicable.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Amount % of

Total Net

Revenues Amount % of

Total Net

Revenues Amount % of

Total Net

Revenues Amount % of

Total Net

Revenues Income before taxes on income (GAAP), Pre-tax profit margin (GAAP) $ 2,677 48.7 % $ 2,011 44.0 % $ 6,790 44.5 % $ 5,690 41.2 % Acquisition and integration-related costs 101 1.8 % 104 2.3 % 291 1.9 % 367 2.7 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 152 2.8 % 153 3.3 % 460 3.0 % 461 3.3 % Adjusted income before taxes on income (non-GAAP), Adjusted pre-tax profit margin (non-GAAP) $ 2,930 53.3 % $ 2,268 49.6 % $ 7,541 49.4 % $ 6,518 47.2 %

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Amount Diluted

EPS Amount Diluted

EPS Amount Diluted

EPS Amount Diluted

EPS Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP), Earnings per common share — diluted (GAAP) $ 1,884 $ .99 $ 1,406 $ .74 $ 4,814 $ 2.53 $ 3,911 $ 2.06 Acquisition and integration-related costs 101 .05 104 .05 291 .15 367 .19 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 152 .08 153 .08 460 .24 461 .24 Income tax effects (62 ) (.02 ) (61 ) (.03 ) (183 ) (.09 ) (208 ) (.10 ) Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP), Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 2,075 $ 1.10 $ 1,602 $ .84 $ 5,382 $ 2.83 $ 4,531 $ 2.39

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Return on average common stockholders' equity (GAAP) 25 % 12 % 18 % 11 % Average common stockholders' equity $ 30,282 $ 47,492 $ 36,526 $ 47,908 Less: Average goodwill (11,951 ) (11,952 ) (11,952 ) (11,952 ) Less: Average acquired intangible assets — net (8,999 ) (9,609 ) (9,151 ) (9,762 ) Plus: Average deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and acquired intangible assets — net 1,848 1,895 1,867 1,913 Average tangible common equity $ 11,180 $ 27,826 $ 17,290 $ 28,107 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (1) $ 2,075 $ 1,602 $ 5,382 $ 4,531 Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 74 % 23 % 42 % 21 %

(1) See table above for the reconciliation of net income available to common stockholders to adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP).

