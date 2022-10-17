2022 Chinese Bridge Storytelling Contest winners will receive grand prizes

Hangzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2022) - The Center for Language Education and Cooperation has launched the first Chinese Bridge Chinese Proficiency Competition Storytelling Contest on Sept. 28, which encourages global Chinese language enthusiasts to tell their stories to the world.

Cyber technologies have played a good part. The contest has virtually provided a chance for all non-Chinese-native contestants to share exciting stories online, in Chinese of course. Candidates can refer to the Chinese Bridge website and get registered via email, HTML5 page, Facebook, Tik-Tok or other popular social networking apps, and are welcome to "join" the awarding ceremony with a metaverse-based community.

Registered candidates will fight on a preliminary qualifier, semi-final and final before winning prizes. The organizer posts no limits upon topic in the preliminary qualifier, but for the semi-final and final, candidates have to tell stories around the themes of "change" and "breakthrough". Candidates are allowed to submit entries in any format, including vlog, talk show, short video or interview, necessary to fulfil the purpose.

The competition has been the 14th since the first launch in 2008. Now it has become a global signature Chinese language contest and a perfect stage and platform for Chinese lovers to share, express and learn Chinese.

Details:

Organizer: Center for Language Education and Cooperation

Email: storytelling2022@163.com

Social media interactive participation method:

via platforms TikTok/Instagram/Twitter/YouTube/Facebook. Participants post their works on their social media accounts with the activity topic #2022Chinesebridgestorytelling, follow, and @TikTalkStar.

Website: http://bridge.chinese.cn

YouTube: https://youtu.be/KslyX7463cE

Company: Center for Language Education and Cooperation

Contact: Danjie Zheng, Xinze Wang

Email: storytelling2022@163.com

Website: http://bridge.chinese.cn/

