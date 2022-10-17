Recognized for the second year in a row for completeness of vision

ContractPodAi, a leading and innovative provider of solutions in the contract lifecycle management market, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) for the second consecutive year. Gartner analysts considered 18 CLM vendors, across a variety of criteria, to determine the placement of each vendor.

ContractPodAi believes that supporting the full contract lifecycle is key to pushing boundaries when it comes to streamlining in house legal processes and providing greater outcomes. The company sees itself as a key strategic partner each step of the way, empowering a broad range of enterprise customers with varied CLM maturity to scale. Customers have access to features that support faster adoption with limited resources and can leverage additional pre built out of the box applications such as Legal Intake, Litigation and Corporate Governance.

"We believe, being recognized as a Visionary for the second year in a row acknowledges the richness of our product and our keen ability to meet the growing needs of legal teams in the CLM market," said Sarvarth Misra, CEO and co-founder of ContractPodAi. "We aim to be the best strategic partner for our customers, meeting them where they are in their digital transformation journeys and growing with them. I'm excited for the next evolution of ContractPodAi and CLM."

This recognition comes on the heels of recent company milestones including the launch of ContractPodAi's first-to-market built-in compliance program to speed negotiations and reduce risks. Additionally, through its recent partnership with PwC UK and TLB to deliver standardized data processing agreements (DPAs) right on its platform, ContractPodAi sees itself at the forefront of putting the needs of corporate counsel at the center of the technology experience. We believe, these new offerings also validate ContractPodAi's development agility and commitment to help customers accelerate adoption.

About ContractPodAi:

Well-established as a leader in end-to-end contract lifecycle management, ContractPodAi harnesses AI for leading corporations around the world. Now, the platform's robust, intuitive, and easy-to-use capabilities have been extended to handle the entire, end-to-end legal lifecycle any use-case, any document type, any scenario. ContractPodAi's 'One Legal Platform' makes it easier for legal teams to expedite issues and author and review contracts so they can add more strategic value and proactively protect the business.

ContractPodAi Cloud amplifies your business's readiness through our partnerships with complementary technology providers including IBM, Microsoft, DocuSign, and Salesforce. ContractPodAi is headquartered in London and has global offices in New York, Glasgow, Chicago, Sydney, Mumbai, and Toronto.

