JSSI Parts Leasing, responding to the significant growth of business aviation in South Florida, is launching a strategically located aircraft parts warehouse in Fort Lauderdale.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005739/en/

JSSI Parts Leasing Responds to Rise in Florida Business Aviation Activity With Parts Warehouse and Sales Team Appointment (Graphic: Business Wire)

A business unit of Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI), the leading independent provider of all-OEM maintenance support and financial services to the business aviation industry, JSSI Parts Leasing's latest warehouse will deliver a more efficient, cost-effective, and quicker aircraft parts procurement service to operators and maintenance facilities in the area at a time when business aviation is increasingly migrating to Florida.

The new warehouse underlines the company's offering as an all-OEM aircraft parts provider, able to support customers with strategically located parts across virtually all makes and models of business aircraft. JSSI Hourly Cost Maintenance program clients and JSSI Parts Leasing customers will benefit from in-region stocking.

"We are excited to open our first satellite location to support our valued customers in the rapidly expanding South Florida corridor, where we've seen increasingly strong demand for parts. As we continue to monitor growing demand in key markets, we plan to open additional warehouses to aid operators and MROs in other business aviation hubs around the world where our services are needed most," said Ben Hockenberg, president, JSSI Parts Leasing.

In addition, JSSI Parts Leasing has brought on industry veteran Eric Callahan to focus on part sales in the Southeast, including Florida.

"We can significantly shorten turnaround times by stocking critical parts for customers exactly where they need them," added Eric Callahan, regional sales director, JSSI Parts Leasing. "The new warehouse provides a convenient base for us to establish new partnerships with key operators in this high-growth area and I look forward to supporting customers and industry partners throughout the region and beyond."

JSSI currently serves around 20% of the global business jet fleet. These customers not only benefit from JSSI's scale, but also from the company's industry knowledge, anticipation of market trends, and enhanced MRO availability.

Across its three warehouses, JSSI Parts Leasing maintains a strategic inventory of approximately 50,000 parts to support 80% of airframes and 90% of engines. The company provides customers with sophisticated supply chain support, ranging from fully outsourced procurement to on-demand parts fulfillment.

For more information, contact Eric Callahan ecallahan@jetsupport.com or visit www.jetsupport.com.

ENDS

About JSSI

Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI), is a uniquely independent provider of All-OEM maintenance support and financial tools to the business aviation industry. JSSI supports 5,000+ aircraft and leverages the wealth of independent maintenance data and purchasing power that comes from supporting 10,000+ maintenance events each year to drive cost savings and provide impartial handling of maintenance events and custom solutions that align to the interests of each client, regardless of make or model.

JSSI products and services include:

Maintenance Programs. All-OEM Hourly Cost Maintenance Programs to stabilize maintenance budgets, maximize aircraft availability and enhance residual value.

Parts Leasing. Procurement professionals who leverage JSSI's scale and go beyond parts sourcing to find optimal customer solutions.

Maintenance Software. Innovative digital tools that deliver accurate and timely maintenance intelligence to enable better maintenance decisions.

Conklin de Decker. Impartial and accurate data to deliver full transparency into real-world aircraft operating costs.

Advisory Services. Objective insights and independent technical advice from a global team of technical advisors and ASA-accredited appraisers for virtually any business jet, turboprop or helicopter.

For more information, visit www.jetsupport.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005739/en/

Contacts:

Chiara Lawrance Heather Mullon Jane Lindsay

8020 Communications

+44 (0)-1483-447380

JSSI@8020comms.com

Tom Morton

JSSI

+1-312.644.8779

tmorton@jetsupport.com