Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

17 October 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 17 October 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 80,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 318.7912 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 323 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 313 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 12,671,477 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 233,419,946 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 17 October 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 2019 313.50 08:43:18 00061598475TRLO0 LSE 184 313.00 08:44:27 00061598487TRLO0 LSE 1786 313.00 08:44:27 00061598488TRLO0 LSE 286 314.50 09:02:18 00061598689TRLO0 LSE 305 314.50 09:02:18 00061598690TRLO0 LSE 600 314.50 09:02:18 00061598691TRLO0 LSE 1400 315.00 09:08:38 00061598825TRLO0 LSE 723 315.00 09:08:38 00061598826TRLO0 LSE 723 315.00 09:08:38 00061598827TRLO0 LSE 341 315.00 09:08:38 00061598828TRLO0 LSE 399 314.00 09:12:52 00061598948TRLO0 LSE 292 314.00 09:12:52 00061598949TRLO0 LSE 700 314.00 09:12:52 00061598950TRLO0 LSE 655 314.00 09:12:52 00061598951TRLO0 LSE 1843 314.00 09:12:52 00061598952TRLO0 LSE 178 314.00 09:12:52 00061598953TRLO0 LSE 1904 314.00 09:12:52 00061598954TRLO0 LSE 693 314.50 09:31:09 00061599235TRLO0 LSE 301 314.50 09:31:09 00061599236TRLO0 LSE 1 314.50 09:31:09 00061599237TRLO0 LSE 227 314.50 09:31:09 00061599238TRLO0 LSE 350 315.00 09:47:05 00061599587TRLO0 LSE 2290 315.00 09:48:24 00061599632TRLO0 LSE 2638 315.00 09:48:24 00061599633TRLO0 LSE 513 315.50 10:03:02 00061599854TRLO0 LSE 92 316.50 10:59:57 00061601341TRLO0 LSE 600 316.50 10:59:57 00061601342TRLO0 LSE 655 315.50 11:00:17 00061601349TRLO0 LSE 71 315.50 11:00:17 00061601350TRLO0 LSE 1499 315.50 11:00:17 00061601351TRLO0 LSE 782 315.50 11:00:17 00061601352TRLO0 LSE 10 315.50 11:33:06 00061601913TRLO0 LSE 902 316.50 11:48:19 00061602146TRLO0 LSE 630 316.50 11:48:19 00061602147TRLO0 LSE 3 316.50 11:48:19 00061602148TRLO0 LSE 1 316.50 11:48:19 00061602149TRLO0 LSE 1876 316.50 11:50:28 00061602183TRLO0 LSE 871 316.50 11:56:07 00061602221TRLO0 LSE 1880 317.50 12:43:11 00061603814TRLO0 LSE 2106 317.50 12:43:11 00061603815TRLO0 LSE 1669 317.00 13:14:55 00061604742TRLO0 LSE 846 317.00 13:14:55 00061604743TRLO0 LSE 3 317.00 13:14:55 00061604744TRLO0 LSE 4 317.00 13:14:55 00061604745TRLO0 LSE 578 317.50 13:40:24 00061605641TRLO0 LSE 574 317.50 13:40:24 00061605642TRLO0 LSE 4 318.50 14:02:04 00061606314TRLO0 LSE 3 318.50 14:02:04 00061606315TRLO0 LSE 3 318.50 14:02:04 00061606316TRLO0 LSE 28 318.50 14:02:04 00061606319TRLO0 LSE 668 320.00 14:17:02 00061607148TRLO0 LSE 1527 320.00 14:17:02 00061607149TRLO0 LSE 1879 321.00 14:55:12 00061609748TRLO0 LSE 1993 321.00 14:55:12 00061609749TRLO0 LSE 1937 320.50 14:56:28 00061609821TRLO0 LSE 330 321.50 15:22:52 00061611066TRLO0 LSE 1400 321.50 15:22:52 00061611067TRLO0 LSE 527 321.50 15:22:52 00061611068TRLO0 LSE 2204 321.50 15:22:52 00061611069TRLO0 LSE 358 322.50 15:32:37 00061611519TRLO0 LSE 153 322.50 15:32:37 00061611520TRLO0 LSE 888 322.50 15:32:37 00061611521TRLO0 LSE 700 322.50 15:32:37 00061611522TRLO0 LSE 68 322.50 15:35:10 00061611750TRLO0 LSE 2247 322.50 15:35:10 00061611751TRLO0 LSE 783 323.00 15:37:49 00061611906TRLO0 LSE 1262 323.00 15:37:49 00061611907TRLO0 LSE 1600 323.00 15:42:51 00061612161TRLO0 LSE 219 323.00 15:42:51 00061612162TRLO0 LSE 2045 322.50 15:44:53 00061612228TRLO0 LSE 1026 322.50 15:44:53 00061612229TRLO0 LSE 1091 322.50 15:44:53 00061612230TRLO0 LSE 2128 321.50 15:51:02 00061612673TRLO0 LSE 172 320.50 15:52:02 00061612750TRLO0 LSE 643 321.00 15:52:02 00061612751TRLO0 LSE 638 321.50 15:52:02 00061612752TRLO0 LSE 551 321.50 15:52:02 00061612753TRLO0 LSE 1928 321.50 15:52:02 00061612754TRLO0 LSE 17 321.50 15:52:02 00061612755TRLO0 LSE 364 321.00 16:00:02 00061613346TRLO0 LSE 470 321.00 16:00:02 00061613347TRLO0 LSE 777 321.00 16:00:02 00061613348TRLO0 LSE 265 321.50 16:05:23 00061613929TRLO0 LSE 2136 322.00 16:08:35 00061614158TRLO0 LSE 487 322.00 16:08:35 00061614159TRLO0 LSE 1745 322.00 16:08:35 00061614160TRLO0 LSE 164 322.00 16:11:49 00061614392TRLO0 LSE 2086 322.00 16:11:49 00061614393TRLO0 LSE 486 322.00 16:15:55 00061614644TRLO0 LSE 1434 322.00 16:15:55 00061614645TRLO0 LSE 182 322.00 16:15:58 00061614649TRLO0 LSE 1381 322.00 16:17:20 00061614773TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com