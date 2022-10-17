Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Hier geht die Post ab! Kaufrausch nach wichtiger News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 Ticker-Symbol: 21W 
Frankfurt
17.10.22
08:47 Uhr
3,540 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6803,84019:59
PR Newswire
17.10.2022 | 19:04
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, October 17

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

17 October 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 17 October 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 80,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 318.7912 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 323 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 313 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 12,671,477 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 233,419,946 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 17 October 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
2019313.50 08:43:1800061598475TRLO0LSE
184313.00 08:44:2700061598487TRLO0LSE
1786313.00 08:44:2700061598488TRLO0LSE
286314.50 09:02:1800061598689TRLO0LSE
305314.50 09:02:1800061598690TRLO0LSE
600314.50 09:02:1800061598691TRLO0LSE
1400315.00 09:08:3800061598825TRLO0LSE
723315.00 09:08:3800061598826TRLO0LSE
723315.00 09:08:3800061598827TRLO0LSE
341315.00 09:08:3800061598828TRLO0LSE
399314.00 09:12:5200061598948TRLO0LSE
292314.00 09:12:5200061598949TRLO0LSE
700314.00 09:12:5200061598950TRLO0LSE
655314.00 09:12:5200061598951TRLO0LSE
1843314.00 09:12:5200061598952TRLO0LSE
178314.00 09:12:5200061598953TRLO0LSE
1904314.00 09:12:5200061598954TRLO0LSE
693314.50 09:31:0900061599235TRLO0LSE
301314.50 09:31:0900061599236TRLO0LSE
1314.50 09:31:0900061599237TRLO0LSE
227314.50 09:31:0900061599238TRLO0LSE
350315.00 09:47:0500061599587TRLO0LSE
2290315.00 09:48:2400061599632TRLO0LSE
2638315.00 09:48:2400061599633TRLO0LSE
513315.50 10:03:0200061599854TRLO0LSE
92316.50 10:59:5700061601341TRLO0LSE
600316.50 10:59:5700061601342TRLO0LSE
655315.50 11:00:1700061601349TRLO0LSE
71315.50 11:00:1700061601350TRLO0LSE
1499315.50 11:00:1700061601351TRLO0LSE
782315.50 11:00:1700061601352TRLO0LSE
10315.50 11:33:0600061601913TRLO0LSE
902316.50 11:48:1900061602146TRLO0LSE
630316.50 11:48:1900061602147TRLO0LSE
3316.50 11:48:1900061602148TRLO0LSE
1316.50 11:48:1900061602149TRLO0LSE
1876316.50 11:50:2800061602183TRLO0LSE
871316.50 11:56:0700061602221TRLO0LSE
1880317.50 12:43:1100061603814TRLO0LSE
2106317.50 12:43:1100061603815TRLO0LSE
1669317.00 13:14:5500061604742TRLO0LSE
846317.00 13:14:5500061604743TRLO0LSE
3317.00 13:14:5500061604744TRLO0LSE
4317.00 13:14:5500061604745TRLO0LSE
578317.50 13:40:2400061605641TRLO0LSE
574317.50 13:40:2400061605642TRLO0LSE
4318.50 14:02:0400061606314TRLO0LSE
3318.50 14:02:0400061606315TRLO0LSE
3318.50 14:02:0400061606316TRLO0LSE
28318.50 14:02:0400061606319TRLO0LSE
668320.00 14:17:0200061607148TRLO0LSE
1527320.00 14:17:0200061607149TRLO0LSE
1879321.00 14:55:1200061609748TRLO0LSE
1993321.00 14:55:1200061609749TRLO0LSE
1937320.50 14:56:2800061609821TRLO0LSE
330321.50 15:22:5200061611066TRLO0LSE
1400321.50 15:22:5200061611067TRLO0LSE
527321.50 15:22:5200061611068TRLO0LSE
2204321.50 15:22:5200061611069TRLO0LSE
358322.50 15:32:3700061611519TRLO0LSE
153322.50 15:32:3700061611520TRLO0LSE
888322.50 15:32:3700061611521TRLO0LSE
700322.50 15:32:3700061611522TRLO0LSE
68322.50 15:35:1000061611750TRLO0LSE
2247322.50 15:35:1000061611751TRLO0LSE
783323.00 15:37:4900061611906TRLO0LSE
1262323.00 15:37:4900061611907TRLO0LSE
1600323.00 15:42:5100061612161TRLO0LSE
219323.00 15:42:5100061612162TRLO0LSE
2045322.50 15:44:5300061612228TRLO0LSE
1026322.50 15:44:5300061612229TRLO0LSE
1091322.50 15:44:5300061612230TRLO0LSE
2128321.50 15:51:0200061612673TRLO0LSE
172320.50 15:52:0200061612750TRLO0LSE
643321.00 15:52:0200061612751TRLO0LSE
638321.50 15:52:0200061612752TRLO0LSE
551321.50 15:52:0200061612753TRLO0LSE
1928321.50 15:52:0200061612754TRLO0LSE
17321.50 15:52:0200061612755TRLO0LSE
364321.00 16:00:0200061613346TRLO0LSE
470321.00 16:00:0200061613347TRLO0LSE
777321.00 16:00:0200061613348TRLO0LSE
265321.50 16:05:2300061613929TRLO0LSE
2136322.00 16:08:3500061614158TRLO0LSE
487322.00 16:08:3500061614159TRLO0LSE
1745322.00 16:08:3500061614160TRLO0LSE
164322.00 16:11:4900061614392TRLO0LSE
2086322.00 16:11:4900061614393TRLO0LSE
486322.00 16:15:5500061614644TRLO0LSE
1434322.00 16:15:5500061614645TRLO0LSE
182322.00 16:15:5800061614649TRLO0LSE
1381322.00 16:17:2000061614773TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

REDDE NORTHGATE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.