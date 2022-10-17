Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2022) - Xclusive Yachts' luxury superyachts have had high demand to watch the 2022 World Cup tournament.





Located less than an hour's flight from the soccer scene, Xclusive Yachts has reported anticipation of a hike in booking in the tournament months, evidencing fans' interest in supporting their team in a different and royal style.

According to the founder and managing director of Xclusive Yachts, Mr. Amit Patel, "2022 Qatar World Cup is expected to change the yacht scene in Dubai. Numerous football fans are espousing the idea of indulging in luxury yacht stays while watching a slice of the action on the big screen. Given this enthusiasm, Xclusive Yachts is counting on heavy bookings during the tournament."

The company also offers a 'shared service' that enables the fans to spend a few hours on the vessel and enjoy the match while exploring some of the most iconic sights of Dubai, including Dubai Marina and Burj-Al-Arab.





About Xclusive Yachts

Xclusive Yachts is the largest yacht charter company in the Middle East and owns its own fleet of yachts. Since its inception in 2006, Xclusive Yachts has remained committed to its vision of excellence and offering legacy, luxury and yacht rentals in Dubai. The company's well-maintained fleets offer five-star experience onboard, making them the pioneers in yacht chartering. Initially, the organization started its operation with one vessel and 3 staff members. However, presently, it has grown into the largest yacht charter service provider in the Middle East, with over 70 vessels and 350+ employees. The company's services have been featured in various publications, and it has witnessed the footfalls of celebrities across the globe.

