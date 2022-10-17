Company Leading Commercialization of World's First-Ever All-Electric Seagliders to Collaborate with Local Stakeholders on the Regulatory and Infrastructural Framework Vital to Establishing Nice as a Sustainable Coastal Travel Hub

REGENT, the company pioneering the electric seaglider for sustainable high-speed maritime travel, announced today a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the city of Nice, France to develop a new means of all-electric regional coastal mobility.

According to the MOU REGENT and the City of Nice agree to advance regulatory and infrastructural frameworks to bring electric seaglider technology to the region, in consultation with local players and industry a meaningful step in Nice's efforts to grow sustainably, attract new investments, and increase the efficiency of regional travel for locals and tourists alike.

"We're looking forward to collaborating with Mayor Estrosi and the opportunity to share our technology and network development expertise with Nice, in the south of France and along the European coast. The future of coastal transportation is well on its way for Nice," said Billy Thalheimer, CEO and co-founder of REGENT. "In so many ways, this is the perfect city to develop a global mark for one of the world's first electric seaglider networks, reducing the environmental impact of flights, cars and maritime vehicles that use fossil fuels and making passenger and cargo transportation more accessible and affordable to support the local economy. It's an ideal solution for this timeless UNESCO World Heritage city."

As part of the MOU, REGENT and the city of Nice will identify necessary policy reforms, develop best practices for infrastructure zoning and recommend new laws to pave the way for future growth. In the agreement, both parties will collaborate with community organizations to identify transportation gaps and solutions to increase connectivity, especially in underserved areas to increase equity and access. The MOU also includes a framework to create workforce development and educational initiatives to bolster the City's capacity to support job creation and to build a more efficient coastal mobility system.

With design approval from Paris-based Bureau Veritas in August 2022, REGENT is moving full speed ahead with the development and commercialization of all-electric seagliders, a new mode of zero-emission transportation that combines the high speed of an airplane with the low operating cost of a boat via hydrofoiling technology in coastal areas. With $7 billion in preorders, the Providence, Rhode Island-based company is currently developing its full-scale, 12-person seaglider expected to reach commercial markets in 2025.

On a global scale, REGENT is also building similar seaglider transportation networks in locations such as Hawaii and has an expanding base of international customers to increase global capacity for this innovative mode of transportation.

About REGENT

REGENT is pioneering the future of sustainable maritime mobility. REGENT builds seagliders, a new category of electric vehicle that operates exclusively over the water that will drastically reduce the time and cost of moving people and goods between coastal cities. Seagliders will service routes up to 180 miles at up to 180 mph with existing battery technology and up to 500 miles with next-generation batteries, via existing dock infrastructure. For more information, visit regentcraft.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

About the City of Nice (Métropole Nice Côte d'Azur)

The City of Nice is the fifth biggest city in France, and the second biggest on the French Riviera. It provides connections to cities and islands across the Mediterranean, including services to Monaco and Corsica. It is part of the Métropole Nice Côte d'Azur which includes fifty other municipalities in the region and is namely responsible for the development and promotion of maritime activities.

