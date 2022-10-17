Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2022) - Quantum Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QBAT) (OTC Pink: BRVVF) (FSE: 23B0) ("Quantum" or the "Company") announces that it is working with their geological expert team to plan the next upcoming exploration program for its lithium and cobalt projects. The Company has several properties that it has acquired in the past year that each show untapped potential. Quantum is developing its largest exploration program to date, which has several proposed steps for each property to develop current explored areas while aiming to discover additional outliers.

Satellite surveys will be used to ensure that the Company's efforts are centralized in key areas of the properties. In 2021, the Company already conducted two satellite surveys on Quantum's key projects the Alba and Kelso properties. The Company plan to implement new satellite surveys on its other projects to supplement the future exploration program. This will outline strategic regions that the Company's ground crew can focus on site. The Company would also like to highlight its newly acquired Lac Mistumis Lithium property, which is located within the James Bay region in Quebec situated close to the Alba and Kelso properties. The Company proposes to hit all lithium properties together to accelerate any findings and severely cut cost of deploying several separate crews.

"We are very excited to maintain a consistent streak of exploration programs back to back. Each of our Lithium and Cobalt properties are still in its early exploration stages and have not been utilized by previous developers in the past. With sufficient capital being raised, we are pushing to expand our scope and increase the magnitude of our exploration programs. We are organizing a large-scale effort, which has taken some time to develop a sound program for the future and we are eager to implement it," states Marc Momeni, CEO.

