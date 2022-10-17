Total passenger traffic continued to recover reaching 85.4% of September 2019 levels

Armenia and Ecuador above pre-pandemic levels; Brazil and Argentina at 93% and 85%, respectively

Cargo volume and aircraft movements above 90% of pre-pandemic figures

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") a leading private airport operator in the world, reported today a 63.5% YoY increase in passenger traffic in September 2022, reaching 85.4% of September 2019 levels.

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2021) Statistics Sep'22 Sep'21 % Var. YTD'22 YTD'21 % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 3,226 2,333 38.3% 27,465 14,005 96.1% International Passengers (thousands) 2,180 928 134.8% 15,347 5,076 202.4% Transit Passengers (thousands) 680 462 47.3% 4,445 3,366 32.1% Total Passengers (thousands) 6,085 3,723 63.5% 47,257 22,447 110.5% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 29.0 27.7 4.7% 250.6 231.9 8.1% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 65.2 47.8 36.5% 537.8 335.1 60.5% Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2019) Statistics Sep'22 Sep'19 % Var. YTD'22 YTD'19(1)(2) % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 3,226 3,979 -18.9% 27,465 35,463 -22.6% International Passengers (thousands) 2,180 2,490 -12.5% 15,347 21,590 -28.9% Transit Passengers (thousands) 680 652 4.3% 4,445 6,198 -28.3% Total Passengers (thousands) 6,085 7,122 -14.6% 47,257 63,251 -25.3% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 29.0 31.9 -9.1% 250.6 310.1 -19.2% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 65.2 71.0 -8.1% 537.8 645.3 -16.7%

(1) Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers. (2) Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic grew 63.5% compared to the same month of last year, driven by increases across all countries of operations, particularly in Argentina, supported by a continued recovery in travel demand following the gradual lifting of travel restrictions across all countries of operations. Overall passenger traffic recovered to 85.4% of September 2019 levels, from 83.2% in August, with international and domestic passenger traffic reaching 87.5% and 81.1% of September 2019 levels, respectively.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic continued to recover increasing 139.3% YoY and reaching 84.8% of September 2019 levels, up from the 79.5% posted in August. International passenger traffic improved to 78.6% of pre-pandemic levels, compared with 69.6% in August, showing a continued recovery since the full re-opening of borders on November 1, 2021 and the lifting of travel requirements. Domestic passenger traffic increased sequentially reaching 87.8% of September 2019 levels, up from the 83.0% posted in August.

In Italy, passenger traffic grew 64.1% YoY reaching 85.9% of September 2019 levels, down from the 89.2% posted in August, when passenger traffic benefited from the summer season. Effective June 1, 2022, all travel restrictions and Covid-related entry regulations were fully lifted.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic increased 15.9% YoY, and reached 93.0% of September 2019 levels, down from 97.7% recorded in August. Domestic traffic, which accounted for 55% of total traffic, stood at 83.9% of pre-pandemic levels whereas transit passengers exceeded September 2019 levels by 9.9%.

Total passenger traffic in Uruguay, where traffic is largely international, increased 147.2% YoY and reached 72.0% of September 2019 levels, up from the 67.6% posted in August.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the second consecutive month, at 114.3% of September 2019 figures, and increased 43.1% YoY. International passenger traffic improved to 112.9% of pre-pandemic levels, supported by routes to Europe, as well as the US and Panama, whereas domestic passenger traffic exceeded September 2019 pre-pandemic levels by 15.0%.

In Armenia, where traffic is entirely international, passenger traffic surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the fifth consecutive month, at 121.2% of September 2019 figures, improving from the 112.4% and 114.1% recorded in July and August, respectively. On a YoY basis, passenger traffic increased 43.2%.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume increased 4.7% YoY and stood at 90.9% of September 2019 levels, or at 92.2% when adjusting for the discontinuation in Peru. Over 70% of cargo volume originated in Argentina and Brazil, which reported volume declines of 16.0% and 3.5% versus September 2019 pre-pandemic levels. Cargo volumes in Uruguay, Armenia, Ecuador and Italy were above pre-pandemic levels, whereas Argentina and Brazil stood at 84.0% and 96.5%, respectively.

Aircraft movements increased 36.5% YoY reaching 91.9% of September 2019 levels, or at 95.6% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Around 70% of aircraft movements originated in Argentina and Brazil, which reached 92.0% and 93.2% of September 2019 levels, respectively. Aircraft movements in all countries of operations were above 92% of September 2019 levels, with Armenia and Ecuador exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 32.9% and 9.7%, respectively.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2021)

Sep'22 Sep'21 % Var. YTD'22 YTD'21 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 3,060 1,279 139.3% 23,949 7,684 211.7% Italy 741 451 64.1% 5,151 1,730 197.8% Brazil 1,380 1,191 15.9% 11,403 8,138 40.1% Uruguay 126 51 147.2% 1,006 228 340.7% Ecuador 376 263 43.1% 3,116 1,663 87.3% Armenia 403 281 43.2% 2,632 1,705 54.4% Peru 207 -100.0% 1,299 -100.0% TOTAL 6,085 3,723 63.5% 47,257 22,447 110.5% (1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 15,056 15,370 -2.0% 134,716 123,700 8.9% Italy 1,299 1,376 -5.6% 11,091 10,941 1.4% Brazil 5,651 5,182 9.1% 41,231 45,136 -8.7% Uruguay(2) 2,248 2,303 -2.4% 24,198 22,059 9.7% Ecuador 2,532 1,848 37.0% 25,227 16,237 55.4% Armenia 2,186 1,300 68.2% 14,181 11,661 21.6% Peru 306 -100.0% 2,178 -100.0% TOTAL 28,972 27,684 4.7% 250,644 231,912 8.1% Aircraft Movements Argentina 33,419 19,990 67.2% 276,659 150,324 84.0% Italy 7,300 5,727 27.5% 53,492 26,378 102.8% Brazil 12,333 11,404 8.1% 105,440 80,930 30.3% Uruguay 2,014 1,389 45.0% 19,539 10,407 87.7% Ecuador 6,424 5,272 21.9% 57,545 39,120 47.1% Armenia 3,705 2,347 57.9% 25,121 15,394 63.2% Peru 1,642 -100.0% 12,584 -100.0% TOTAL 65,195 47,771 36.5% 537,796 335,137 60.5%

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2019)

Sep'22 Sep'19 % Var. YTD'22 YTD'19 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 3,060 3,608 -15.2% 23,949 32,759 -26.9% Italy 741 862 -14.1% 5,151 6,431 -19.9% Brazil 1,380 1,483 -7.0% 11,403 13,947 -18.2% Uruguay 126 175 -28.0% 1,006 1,665 -39.6% Ecuador 376 329 14.3% 3,116 3,382 -7.9% Armenia 403 332 21.2% 2,632 2,424 8.6% Peru 332 -100.0% 2,642 -100.0% TOTAL 6,085 7,122 -14.6% 47,257 63,251 -25.3% (1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 15,056 17,932 -16.0% 134,716 164,377 -18.0% Italy 1,299 1,072 21.1% 11,091 9,567 15.9% Brazil 5,651 5,857 -3.5% 41,231 68,362 -39.7% Uruguay(2) 2,248 2,167 3.8% 24,198 20,983 15.3% Ecuador 2,532 2,316 9.3% 25,227 29,360 -14.1% Armenia 2,186 2,091 4.5% 14,181 13,697 3.5% Peru 431 -100.0% 3,771 -100.0% TOTAL 28,972 31,866 -9.1% 250,644 310,116 -19.2% Aircraft Movements Argentina 33,419 36,327 -8.0% 276,659 338,064 -18.2% Italy 7,300 7,931 -8.0% 53,492 61,514 -13.0% Brazil 12,333 13,235 -6.8% 105,440 119,289 -11.6% Uruguay 2,014 2,054 -1.9% 19,539 22,125 -11.7% Ecuador 6,424 5,856 9.7% 57,545 60,958 -5.6% Armenia 3,705 2,788 32.9% 25,121 20,424 23.0% Peru 2,772 -100.0% 22,937 -100.0% TOTAL 65,195 70,963 -8.1% 537,796 645,311 -16.7%

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2021, Corporación América Airports served 35.7 million passengers, or 42.4% of the 84.2 million passengers served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

