Total passenger traffic continued to recover reaching 85.4% of September 2019 levels
Armenia and Ecuador above pre-pandemic levels; Brazil and Argentina at 93% and 85%, respectively
Cargo volume and aircraft movements above 90% of pre-pandemic figures
Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") a leading private airport operator in the world, reported today a 63.5% YoY increase in passenger traffic in September 2022, reaching 85.4% of September 2019 levels.
Passenger Traffic Monthly Performance (vs. 2019)
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2021)
Statistics
Sep'22
Sep'21
% Var.
YTD'22
YTD'21
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
3,226
2,333
38.3%
27,465
14,005
96.1%
International Passengers (thousands)
2,180
928
134.8%
15,347
5,076
202.4%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
680
462
47.3%
4,445
3,366
32.1%
Total Passengers (thousands)
6,085
3,723
63.5%
47,257
22,447
110.5%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
29.0
27.7
4.7%
250.6
231.9
8.1%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
65.2
47.8
36.5%
537.8
335.1
60.5%
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2019)
Statistics
Sep'22
Sep'19
% Var.
YTD'22
YTD'19(1)(2)
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
3,226
3,979
-18.9%
27,465
35,463
-22.6%
International Passengers (thousands)
2,180
2,490
-12.5%
15,347
21,590
-28.9%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
680
652
4.3%
4,445
6,198
-28.3%
Total Passengers (thousands)
6,085
7,122
-14.6%
47,257
63,251
-25.3%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
29.0
31.9
-9.1%
250.6
310.1
-19.2%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
65.2
71.0
-8.1%
537.8
645.3
-16.7%
(1)
Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.
(2)
Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.
Passenger Traffic Overview
Total passenger traffic grew 63.5% compared to the same month of last year, driven by increases across all countries of operations, particularly in Argentina, supported by a continued recovery in travel demand following the gradual lifting of travel restrictions across all countries of operations. Overall passenger traffic recovered to 85.4% of September 2019 levels, from 83.2% in August, with international and domestic passenger traffic reaching 87.5% and 81.1% of September 2019 levels, respectively.
In Argentina, total passenger traffic continued to recover increasing 139.3% YoY and reaching 84.8% of September 2019 levels, up from the 79.5% posted in August. International passenger traffic improved to 78.6% of pre-pandemic levels, compared with 69.6% in August, showing a continued recovery since the full re-opening of borders on November 1, 2021 and the lifting of travel requirements. Domestic passenger traffic increased sequentially reaching 87.8% of September 2019 levels, up from the 83.0% posted in August.
In Italy, passenger traffic grew 64.1% YoY reaching 85.9% of September 2019 levels, down from the 89.2% posted in August, when passenger traffic benefited from the summer season. Effective June 1, 2022, all travel restrictions and Covid-related entry regulations were fully lifted.
In Brazil, total passenger traffic increased 15.9% YoY, and reached 93.0% of September 2019 levels, down from 97.7% recorded in August. Domestic traffic, which accounted for 55% of total traffic, stood at 83.9% of pre-pandemic levels whereas transit passengers exceeded September 2019 levels by 9.9%.
Total passenger traffic in Uruguay, where traffic is largely international, increased 147.2% YoY and reached 72.0% of September 2019 levels, up from the 67.6% posted in August.
In Ecuador, passenger traffic surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the second consecutive month, at 114.3% of September 2019 figures, and increased 43.1% YoY. International passenger traffic improved to 112.9% of pre-pandemic levels, supported by routes to Europe, as well as the US and Panama, whereas domestic passenger traffic exceeded September 2019 pre-pandemic levels by 15.0%.
In Armenia, where traffic is entirely international, passenger traffic surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the fifth consecutive month, at 121.2% of September 2019 figures, improving from the 112.4% and 114.1% recorded in July and August, respectively. On a YoY basis, passenger traffic increased 43.2%.
Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Cargo volume increased 4.7% YoY and stood at 90.9% of September 2019 levels, or at 92.2% when adjusting for the discontinuation in Peru. Over 70% of cargo volume originated in Argentina and Brazil, which reported volume declines of 16.0% and 3.5% versus September 2019 pre-pandemic levels. Cargo volumes in Uruguay, Armenia, Ecuador and Italy were above pre-pandemic levels, whereas Argentina and Brazil stood at 84.0% and 96.5%, respectively.
Aircraft movements increased 36.5% YoY reaching 91.9% of September 2019 levels, or at 95.6% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Around 70% of aircraft movements originated in Argentina and Brazil, which reached 92.0% and 93.2% of September 2019 levels, respectively. Aircraft movements in all countries of operations were above 92% of September 2019 levels, with Armenia and Ecuador exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 32.9% and 9.7%, respectively.
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2021)
Sep'22
Sep'21
% Var.
YTD'22
YTD'21
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
3,060
1,279
139.3%
23,949
7,684
211.7%
Italy
741
451
64.1%
5,151
1,730
197.8%
Brazil
1,380
1,191
15.9%
11,403
8,138
40.1%
Uruguay
126
51
147.2%
1,006
228
340.7%
Ecuador
376
263
43.1%
3,116
1,663
87.3%
Armenia
403
281
43.2%
2,632
1,705
54.4%
Peru
207
-100.0%
1,299
-100.0%
TOTAL
6,085
3,723
63.5%
47,257
22,447
110.5%
(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.
Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
15,056
15,370
-2.0%
134,716
123,700
8.9%
Italy
1,299
1,376
-5.6%
11,091
10,941
1.4%
Brazil
5,651
5,182
9.1%
41,231
45,136
-8.7%
Uruguay(2)
2,248
2,303
-2.4%
24,198
22,059
9.7%
Ecuador
2,532
1,848
37.0%
25,227
16,237
55.4%
Armenia
2,186
1,300
68.2%
14,181
11,661
21.6%
Peru
306
-100.0%
2,178
-100.0%
TOTAL
28,972
27,684
4.7%
250,644
231,912
8.1%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
33,419
19,990
67.2%
276,659
150,324
84.0%
Italy
7,300
5,727
27.5%
53,492
26,378
102.8%
Brazil
12,333
11,404
8.1%
105,440
80,930
30.3%
Uruguay
2,014
1,389
45.0%
19,539
10,407
87.7%
Ecuador
6,424
5,272
21.9%
57,545
39,120
47.1%
Armenia
3,705
2,347
57.9%
25,121
15,394
63.2%
Peru
1,642
-100.0%
12,584
-100.0%
TOTAL
65,195
47,771
36.5%
537,796
335,137
60.5%
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2019)
Sep'22
Sep'19
% Var.
YTD'22
YTD'19
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
3,060
3,608
-15.2%
23,949
32,759
-26.9%
Italy
741
862
-14.1%
5,151
6,431
-19.9%
Brazil
1,380
1,483
-7.0%
11,403
13,947
-18.2%
Uruguay
126
175
-28.0%
1,006
1,665
-39.6%
Ecuador
376
329
14.3%
3,116
3,382
-7.9%
Armenia
403
332
21.2%
2,632
2,424
8.6%
Peru
332
-100.0%
2,642
-100.0%
TOTAL
6,085
7,122
-14.6%
47,257
63,251
-25.3%
(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.
Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
15,056
17,932
-16.0%
134,716
164,377
-18.0%
Italy
1,299
1,072
21.1%
11,091
9,567
15.9%
Brazil
5,651
5,857
-3.5%
41,231
68,362
-39.7%
Uruguay(2)
2,248
2,167
3.8%
24,198
20,983
15.3%
Ecuador
2,532
2,316
9.3%
25,227
29,360
-14.1%
Armenia
2,186
2,091
4.5%
14,181
13,697
3.5%
Peru
431
-100.0%
3,771
-100.0%
TOTAL
28,972
31,866
-9.1%
250,644
310,116
-19.2%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
33,419
36,327
-8.0%
276,659
338,064
-18.2%
Italy
7,300
7,931
-8.0%
53,492
61,514
-13.0%
Brazil
12,333
13,235
-6.8%
105,440
119,289
-11.6%
Uruguay
2,014
2,054
-1.9%
19,539
22,125
-11.7%
Ecuador
6,424
5,856
9.7%
57,545
60,958
-5.6%
Armenia
3,705
2,788
32.9%
25,121
20,424
23.0%
Peru
2,772
-100.0%
22,937
-100.0%
TOTAL
65,195
70,963
-8.1%
537,796
645,311
-16.7%
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2021, Corporación América Airports served 35.7 million passengers, or 42.4% of the 84.2 million passengers served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.
