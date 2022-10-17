Presentation on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 2:00 PM PT

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2022) - Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON), a global provider of personalized reward solutions that drive customer acquisition, frequency, and spend, announced today that CEO Dennis Becker will be presenting at the LD Micro Main Event XV on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 2:00 PM PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

"New privacy protection measures are being implemented by mobile phone manufacturers and disrupting the hundreds of billions spent by brand and app marketers on digital advertising. Mobivity is helping alleviate this pain through its cloud-based Connected Rewards technology," said Dennis Becker, CEO of Mobivity. "Advertisers no longer need to rely on tracking personal mobile phone data as Mobivity's contextual performance network rewards consumer behavior with instant, real-world rewards from brands they love, resulting in not only higher Return on Ad Spend but driving long-term user retention."

Becker will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. To schedule a one-on-one meeting or call with management please contact Brett Maas at brett@haydenir.com.

About Mobivity

Mobivity's cloud-based Connected Rewards technology delivers billions of offers and promotions, building large, owned audiences for some of the world's biggest brands. Through its partnerships with leading game publishers, digital operators, and ad networks, Mobivity connects a massive universe of consumers to its broad network of brands. As a result, digital consumers download and play more games, and earn real-world rewards that are redeemed in-store, driving acquisition, frequency, and retention for brands and game publishers. For more information about Mobivity, visit or call (877) 282-7660.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. http://www.ldmicro.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Lisa Brennan, Chief Financial Officer, Mobivity

(877) 282-7660

Brett Maas, Managing Partner, Hayden IR

brett@haydenir.com

(646) 536-7331

Media Contacts:

Meggan Manson, Mobivity PR, Young & Associates

megganm@yapr.com, (301) 371-6995

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140856