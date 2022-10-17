Summary: Byepix is a Web-3-Based Super-Metaverse Platform connecting all Metaverse Environments and interconnecting them. It creates the Super Metaverse Ecosystem. Recently, it launched a new Investor Protection Program.

The Netherlands, Amsterdam--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2022) - Byepix has established itself as a Web-3-Based Super-Metaverse Platform that develops Layer 2 Metaverse Blockchain, Super Metaverse Protocol, P2E Protocol, and Metaversification App.

In the recent expansion, Byepix launched the named "Investor Protection Program," assisting in early investments for its users.

Byepix expands its services in marketing by using new strategies to increase value in their most "Maximum Profitable Program (MPP)". These revolutionary techniques are implemented in Byepix's Early Sales Stages and designed by Byepix Web3.0 Engineers to increase benefits for all participants.

Byepix "Investor Protection Program"

The company offers reliable opportunities for its users through BYEPIX MPP. For the ease of their participants, it presents EPIX tokens locked to the users' wallets, and buyers can access them by purchasing. Buyers can access $EPIX tokens, a Governing token of Byepix, by purchasing. Later, its blockchain technology allows sending the purchased $EPIX tokens to the buyers' wallets in a Secure Safe, where this safe gets opened automatically only when its defined time comes.

In addition, MPP also offers a release system ensuring that these tokens won't be released at the same time into Circulating Supply:

• Limited Daily Release (30k EPIX Per day) - Byepix applied this technique to its Byepix Presale and Private Sale Stages.

• Purchase Date and Time-Bound Release ((Purchase Date - Sale Start Date) + Chosen Vesting Period). This method is applied in the Byepix ICO Stage.

BYEPIX Tech Lab Web3 Engineers' finest release, ICO STAKING

Byepix's ICO Staking emerges as a suitable trading opportunity in DeFi history. This feature is reachable for clients and cannot freeze their funds. The CEO of Byepix talks about the latest development of his company,"Byepix ICO Staking allows investors to potentially earn immediate returns the moment the $EPIX purchase is completed."

About Byepix:

Byepix is a Web3.0-Based all-In-one Super Metaverse Platform and a Tech Lab Developing Layer 2 Metaverse Blockchain Solutions, Super Metaverse & P2E Protocols, and DAPPs to solve problems in the blockchain industry, such as communication, boundary, and incompatibility. Currently, it is in the ICO Phase.

