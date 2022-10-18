Daniel George has launched a new collection of unisex eyewear.

Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2022) - Daniel George has just expanded its product range with a new line of eyewear. The brand's namesake creative director has turned his keen eye for style and refinement to eyewear, starting with two pairs of sunglasses to launch the Daniel George eyewear collection.





The eyewear is entirely made in Italy and expertly constructed by Italian craftsmen. In crafting the eyewear, every detail was meticulously designed to seamlessly combine both form and function.

The new eyewear is precisely constructed from cotton linters to achieve effective water-resistance and to keep the product's weight at a minimum, which were among the primary considerations of the brand. Daniel George eyewear is not bulky or heavy. The brand's new eyewear is exceptionally lightweight and comfortable, ensuring that the frame will not slip off or slide down a wearer's nose, especially during warmer months.





Another important factor that the brand paid particular attention to in designing the eyewear is in the symmetric thickness between the eyewear's central nose bridge and the lugs, which are the extended sections on each side of the eyewear. This uniformed thickness and exact symmetry ensure durability and prevent deformation. The detailed design and precise proportions ensure that while Daniel George eyewear is close to weightless, it is far from fragile. Both of the new sunglass designs will withstand exposure to the elements from frequent use.





The first two pairs of sunglasses from the eyewear collection feature elegant tortoise frames. Daniel George especially selected tortoise, because of the material's structural elements that offer an endless puzzle of effects, which in turn change the look of the eyewear. This ensures that each customer has a chic and unique experience while wearing the sunglasses.

The Daniel George eyewear collection; introduced in two compositions - the classic Tortoise and a lighter Tobacco shade. Both colors are available in a tasteful silhouette, which compliments most faces and shapes of both men and women.





The brand purposely avoided overly large silhouettes that have the tendency to appear costume-like, as well as diminutive silhouettes that are too trendy. Instead, Daniel George eyewear is crafted for discriminating customers, for whom luxury is synonymous with quality, comfort, and style that stands the test of time. The unisex eyewear collection makes Daniel George available and accessible to everyone and those who may not necessarily be currently in the market for a tailored suit, refined tuxedo or their wonderful sportswear.

Those who want to experience the world of Daniel George need not enter the brand's waitlist and wait the customary one-month period for an appointment. The Daniel George eyewear collection launched on the 1st of October and is now available to purchase from the Daniel George website.

