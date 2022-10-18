Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2022) - Rritual Superfoods Inc. (CSE: RSF) (FSE: 0RW) (OTC: RRSFF) ("Rritual" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Nathan Nowak as Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company. In his role as CEO, Mr. Nowak will be focused on enhancing Rritual's current business model of functional elixirs powered by superfood ingredients.

Mr. Nowak has over fourteen years of experience in the venture capital industry with deep expertise in technology, agriculture, and wellness industries.

Warren Spence, Rritual director, stated, "On behalf of the board we are pleased to welcome Nathan to Rritual and we are delighted he has agreed to lead the next phase of Rritual's growth." Mr. Nowak added, "I've been taking Rritual products every day for the past few weeks, Lions Mane when I wake up and Chaga in the evening. I believe there's a tremendous opportunity for this Company to reach consumers seeking premium functional products which promote a healthy lifestyle. Having spent the past 14 years successfully developing and commercializing early-stage companies, I'm looking forward to leveraging my experience in this new role with Rritual."

About Rritual

Rritual Superfoods is a premium brand in the Emerging Functional Superfood Market. To learn more please visit www.rritual.com.

For further information please contact:

Nathan Nowak - Chief Executive Officer and Director

E-mail: investors@wearerritual.com

778-724-1301

