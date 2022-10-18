ScottHall.co, an e-commerce and business strategy consultancy, announces the launch of an Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) rebate calculator for US employers.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2022) - ScottHall.co's latest service provides business owners with a simple way to find out if they are eligible for Federal support to cope with the ongoing economic fallout from the global pandemic. The company enables organizations to take advantage of the ERTC program, designed to help companies with 500 or fewer employees weather the post-Covid downturn, avoid mass redundancies, and stave off the threat of closure.

More details can be found at https://scotthall.co/employee-retention-tax-credit.





ScottHall.co's recently launched ERTC support service streamlines and expedites the application, pre-qualification, and payment process for this tax credit initiative. The program is part of the CARES Act, signed into law by President Trump in March 2020.

Subsequent amendments to the legislation have expanded the eligibility criteria for the ERTC. ScottHall.co's skilled advisory team provides swift answers to any questions that employers may have regarding a potential claim.

Previously, businesses that had taken out PPP loans to cover wages during the early months of the pandemic were unable to claim the tax credit. This stipulation has since been removed to offer support to more businesses. Prospective claimants can fill in a short questionnaire on the ScottHall.co website and receive an instant answer regarding their eligibility.

With a long and successful experience in the field of digital growth consulting and scaling services, ScottHall.co is well placed to provide expertise and share its knowledge of how small businesses can navigate the complexities of the US tax system.

ScottHall.co helps any business whose operations were adversely affected by pandemic-related shutdowns make a claim. In real terms, this means that any business that experienced a full or partial suspension of operations or suffered a sustained decline in revenue will be eligible. Raw payroll data, 941 returns, and PPP loan documents can be uploaded by new clients via the company's secure web portal. The team then takes care of document processing.

Qualifying wages are set at $10,000 per employee per year for 2020 and $10,000 per quarter for 2021. ScottHall.co's ERTC service can also assist clients in making retroactive claims.

Scott Hall, founder of ScottHall.co, says, "We help businesses receive their ERTC tax rebate of up to $26,000 per employee. Our accounting team will pre-qualify your business for a rebate. We calculate the credit and the IRS will mail a check."

