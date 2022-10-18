Data Bridge Market Research: Wearable Soft Robotics Market Comprehensive Study Explores Excellent Growth of 7530.40 Million by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Financial Growth, Business Strategies and Competitive Outlook

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent study report released by Data Bridge Market research titled "Wearable Soft Robotics Market" highlights opportunities, risk analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The most appropriate, exclusive, realistic, and admirable Wearable Soft Robotics Market research report is delivered with loyalty to all business needs. With the precise base year and the historic year, estimations and calculations are performed in this industry report. Market share analysis and key trend analysis are the key accomplishing factors in this market report. The report helps to recognize how the market is going to perform in the forecast years by giving information about market definitions, classifications, applications, and engagements. An international Wearable Soft Robotics Market document is given by the DBMR team with reliability and the way in which expected.





Global wearable soft robotics market was valued at USD 534.20 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7530.40 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 39.20% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

The rheological and elastic properties of the soft robots allow them to adapt the desired shape, withstand obstacles, and perform a broad range of tasks even in harsh environmental conditions. The wearable soft robots are designed to focus on sensors and actuators of motion.

Wearable soft robotics is more readily used in locomotion and exploration applications and rehabilitation and medical sectors. The wearable soft robots are designed to focus on sensors and actuators of motion and are made up of hyper-elastic materials such as gels and elastomers. The increasing number of research and development activities across various economies will create significant lucrative growth opportunities for the wearable soft robotics market over the forecasted period.

Growing Penetration and R&D activities

The growing penetration of wearable soft robotics market among various sectors across the globe and the rising modernization are the factors estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market, which will further expand the wearable soft robotics market's growth rate in the future. The main purposes include actuation and transmission while interacting with the human body in the place of defective muscles or skeleton system. The growing investments in the research and development activities across various manufacturers is also the factor expected to generate lucrative opportunities for the market over the forecasted period.

Some of the major players operating in the wearable soft robotics market are:

CYBERDYNE INC. ( Japan )

) Ekso Bionics (U.S.)

FANUC CORPORATION ( Japan )

) FRANKA EMIKA GmbH ( Germany )

) GLI Technologies ( Germany )

) Piab AB ( Sweden )

) ReWalk Robotics (U.S.)

RightHand Robotics, Inc. (U.S.)

Rolls-Royce (U.K.)

SynTouch Inc. (U.S.)

Ubiros (U.S.)

Universal Robots ( Denmark )

) TECHMAN ROBOT INC. ( Taiwan )

) ABB ( Switzerland )

) KUKA AG ( Germany )

( ) YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION. ( Japan )

) AUBO ( BEIJING ) ROBOTICS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD ( Beijing )

) ROBOTICS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD ( ) INDIA KAWASAKI MOTORS PVT. LTD. ( Japan )

F&P Robotics AG ( Switzerland )

F&P Robotics AG ( Switzerland )

) Kawada Industries Inc. ( Japan )

Recent Development

Riskonnect Inc. launched Riskonnect ClearSight 19.0 , an addition to its integrated risk management platform, in June 2019 .

, an addition to its integrated risk management platform, in . RLDatix entered into an agreement to acquire iContracts (US) in May 2019 , which provided RLDatix with more significant opportunities.

iContracts (US) in , which provided RLDatix with more significant opportunities. Verge Health announced a partnership with the Texas Hospital Association (US) in February 2019 to strengthen its governance, risk, and compliance platform.

Wearable Soft Robotics Market Drivers:

Rising demands in healthcare sector

Rising medical and healthcare demands are the primary factor driving the market's growth over the forecasted period. The main purposes include actuation and transmission while interacting with the human body in the place of defective muscles or skeleton systems. The wearer experiences the actuation between the rigid exoskeleton and the exosuits and helps the wearer to perform varied tasks. The applications of wearable soft robotics in the healthcare sector include physical human-robot interaction, hip-exoskeleton, design, modeling, control and others. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the wearable soft robotics market over the forecasted period.

Increasing need for safer automation solutions

Safer automation solutions and safe and dynamic interaction with humans are paramount to collaborative robots. Automation technologies can help in safer solutions and enable users to work efficiently without human intervention. It also reduces accidents during the manufacturing processes. The new guidelines and regulations initiated by the government for the safer automation solutions and usage of the automation technologies will further drive the growth of the market during the forecasted period.

Challenges Faced by Wearable Soft Robotics market

High costs and maintenance

The installation cost and increased maintenance are the major factors expected to obstruct the market's growth over the forecasted period. These factors are projected to create challenges for the wearable soft robotics market over the forecast period.

Lack of awareness

Lack of awareness regarding the soft robotics and its applications in developing countries is also a major factor hindering the growth of the wearable soft robotics market over the forecasted period.

This wearable soft robotics market research provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the wearable soft robotics market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Market Scope and Market Size:

By Components

Hardware

Software

By Applications

Human-Machine Interface and Interaction

Locomotion and Exploration

Manipulation

By Medical and Surgical Application

Rehabilitation and Wearable Robots

R&D of Humanoids

By End-Users

Logistics

Medical and Healthcare

Automotive

Food and Beverages

Advanced Manufacturing

E-Commerce and Retail

Wearable Soft Robotics Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the wearable soft robotics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominates the wearable soft robotics market because of the development of data center along with introduction of 5G network within the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the rising demand of high speed connectivity devices within the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Table of Content: Global Wearable Soft Robotics Market

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

5. Regional Reasoning

6. Global Wearable Soft Robotics Market, By Type

7. Market Overview

8.Global Wearable Soft Robotics Market, By Components

9. Global Wearable Soft Robotics Market, By Applications

10. Global Wearable Soft Robotics Market, By End-Users

11. Global Wearable Soft Robotics Market, By Sales Channel

12. Global Wearable Soft Robotics Market, By Region

13. Global Wearable Soft Robotics Market: Company Landscape

14. Global Wearable Soft Robotics Market: SWOT Analysis

15. Company Profile

16. Questionnaire

17. Related Reports

