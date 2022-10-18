AccuTemp Cooling and Heating, based in Shreveport, LA and serving Bossier City, Benton, Haughton, and Stonewall, LA, has updated its residential AC repair and installation services in anticipation of the coming summer.

Shreveport, Louisiana--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2022) - Following the announcement, AccuTemp Cooling and Heating provides residential air conditioning installation and maintenance with customized and eco-friendly cooling solutions covering all major brands - including American Standard, Carrier, Trane, Goodman, Coleman, Day & Night, Lennox, Ruud, Rheem, York, Amana, and Bryant.

AccuTemp Cooling and Heating offers diagnostic and repair services 24/7 in the event of a unit's breakdown. If an older unit has failed or the damage is too great, the firm's experienced technicians will recommend the most reliable and cost-efficient replacement options, specific to the customer's unique requirements: larger or busier homes, for example, will call for different solutions than studio apartments.

Homeowners can easily identify the signs of a malfunctioning air conditioning unit. An abnormal spike in energy bills, unusual ticking or rattling sounds during the unit's operation, and accumulation of water next to the furnace - are all symptoms of a defective unit in need of either repair or replacement. AccuTemp works with its customers to determine what kinds of replacement units work best for their situation. If the humidity levels are low, for example, customers might choose a unit with higher efficiency and lower noise. Other families might opt for units with the greatest cooling power.

Similarly, some A/C shapes work better than others at cooling. An A/C that uses a horizontal-flow coil works best in larger spaces, while an HVAC system with vertical coils is great for smaller rooms. These factors are important to consider when choosing the right air conditioner and AccuTemp's technicians help its customers decide upon the optimal solution, meeting all the requirements.

AccuTemp offers free estimates on new and replacement cooling or heating units. Moreover, all the parts and units offered come with a 12-month warranty, so that clients can be assured that they have high-quality components. For customers in need of cooling maintenance or repair but who lack the budget for it, the company offers flexible financing options.

A company representative said, "We take pride in using the latest HVAC technology and most capable technicians, ensuring your HVAC system is working to its full potential. However, if your system is in need of replacement, we will work with you to determine the most efficient and reliable system option that fits within your budget."

