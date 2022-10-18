Politicians worldwide are committing themselves to increasingly ambitious and binding targets for the share of alternative energies in the overall energy mix. Corresponding green projects are being promoted with programs worth billions. For the transport and traffic sector, the European Commission has now prescribed a reduction in greenhouse gas intensity of at least 16% by 2030. The key to achieving the climate targets here lies in the switch to green hydrogen as an energy carrier. To ensure that production can start immediately, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the creation of a new "European Hydrogen Bank" and released a budget of EUR 3 billion from the existing Innovation Fund. First Hydrogen covers the complete value chain with its "Hydrogen-as-a-Service" model and is expected to benefit in all business areas.

