Spexis AG / Key word(s): Conference

Spexis to present at BIO-Europe 2022



18.10.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST



Allschwil, Switzerland, October 18, 2022 Spexis to present at BIO-Europe 2022 Spexis AG (SIX: SPEX) today announced that the company will present and participate in one-on-one meetings at BIO-Europe, taking place October 24-26, 2022 in Leipzig, Germany, and virtually, November 2-4, 2022. Jeff Wager, CEO of Spexis, will provide an overview of the company and its pipeline. The in-person presentation will be on Tuesday, October 25th from 13:30 to 13:45 CEST in Multi-purpose Room 4. Jeff Wager and Stephan Wehselau, COO, will both be available to participate in one-on-one meetings. To schedule a meeting with the company, please use PartneringONE, the conference partnering system.

For further information please contact: For Investors: For Media: Hernan Levett

Chief Financial Officer

Spexis AG.

+41 61 567 16 00

IR@spexisbio.com Dr. Stephan Feldhaus

Feldhaus & Partner

+41 79 865 92 56

feldhaus@feldhaus-partner.ch



Europe

Raimund Gabriel

MC Services

spexis@mc-services.eu

Ph: +49 89 210 228 0

Dr. Brigitte Keller/Laurie Doyle

MC Services

spexis@mc-services.eu

Europe: +49 89 210 228 0

U.S.: +1 339 832 0752

U.S.

Stephen Jasper

Gilmartin Group

Stephen@gilmartinir.com

Ph. +1 858 525 2047 About Spexis Spexis AG (SIX:SPEX) is a clinical-stage, publicly listed biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on discovering and developing first-in-class macrocyclic molecules for rare diseases and cancers. The most advanced of four clinical candidates is ColiFin, an inhaled therapeutic for cystic fibrosis. ColiFin is already approved and marketed in Europe and is planned to enter global pivotal Phase 3 testing in early 2023 subject to financing. Furthermore, Spexis is applying its leading macrocyclic technology platform, the result of more than 25 years and $400 million of cumulative research and investment, to discover promising therapeutic candidates that can target difficult-to-drug structures. With a pipeline of potentially transformative product candidates, Spexis aims to deliver substantial benefits to patients and meaningful value to society and its stakeholders. For further information, please visit: www.spexisbio.com. Disclaimer This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of Spexis management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular Spexis' results, financial situation, and performance. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication. Spexis disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

