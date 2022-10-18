The Peoples Tool Co, a Melbourne, VIC-based tool store, announces an updated range of premium leather tool belts and tradesperson accessories available in-store and online.

Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2022) - The latest additions expand The People's Tool Co's inventory of robust handcrafted belts and cases, designed with professional carpenters, joiners, builders, and manual craftspeople in mind. The company stocks high-end accessories from renowned brand lines such as Occidental, Stronghold, Diamondback, and Oxy.

Carpentry Tool Belts & Nail Bags Launched In Australia By The Peoples Tool Co

The newly-expanded tool belt collection includes basic and deluxe suspenders, tote cases, hook and loop pant belts, hip buddies, suspension systems, and hip pads. All products are selected to ensure high standards of comfort and quality.

One of the most comfortable new options on offer is the Adjust-To-Fit Green Building Tool Belt Set. It features robust leather framing bags with reinforced Oxy Red leather corners. The belt section comprises leather elements with high-density neoprene and rugged commercial nylon. The waist size is adjustable from 32 to 41 inches and the belt comes with pre-installed D Rings for use with suspension systems.

Also in stock is the new Diamondback Artisan Carpenter. This belt is specially designed to accommodate tradespeople who wish to carry both essential tools and fixings too. It features Mitre and Eagle pouches, a hammer holster, and a 4-inch belt.

In addition to its newly expanded comprehensive tool belt range, The People's Tool Co also stocks and supplies tool shields, slingshot pockets, framing square attachments, and clothing such as caps, hoodies, and T-shirts. Founded by construction professional Jack Martin, The People's Tool Co has been providing high-end tools and accessories for the building trade since its inception in 2018. While its retail operations are exclusively online, The People's Tool Co runs its large warehouse facility out of Melbourne.

With its latest inventory updates, The People's Tool Co continues to set the standard for fast and reliable tool retail services across Australia, offering a variety of quality professional products.

More information is available at https://thepeoplestoolco.com.au

