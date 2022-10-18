Insights using the global fleet analysis solution shows a 9.5% improvement in average CO 2 emissions per flight in September 2022 versus 2019

Today, the aviation analytics company, Cirium, announced the integration of aircraft CO2 emissions and satellite-based flight tracking data with its expansive fleets analysis solution, Fleets Analyzer.

Jeremy Bowen, CEO at Cirium said: "Cirium has focused on the accuracy and fusion of the data we offer to clients. By bringing together the tracked flights and aircraft CO2 emissions data with our unrivaled fleets data, businesses can monitor and have a 360-degree view of aircraft globally to enable the analysis of supply, demand and liquidity of aircraft."

The landmark aircraft CO2 emissions data has been commended by major airlines such as American Airlines and Virgin Atlantic for accuracy, which Cirium has integrated into its fleets analysis tool, along with the advanced satellite-based flight tracking data for individual aircraft. This provides complete coverage of the utilization of narrow- and wide-body aircraft anywhere in the world.

These significant upgrades add to the solution's expansive fleets data of over 450k unique aircraft records across 770 different aircraft types and create the most flexible and comprehensive fleet analysis tool available in the market today, with unsurpassed data quality.

A new analysis using the solution for example shows that the total CO2 emissions from commercial passenger flights globally were cut by 23% in September 2022 versus the same month in 2019.

While there were 15% fewer flights in the comparative periods, the analysis indicates a reduction in average CO2 emissions per flight of 9.5% for September 2022 compared to 2019.

This represents a total drop of 16.2 million tons of CO2 emissions year-over-year.

The analysis also demonstrates a structural reduction in CO2 emissions per commercial flight occurred from the onset of the pandemic. Indeed, a combination of newer technology aircraft being delivered or returning to service and the reduction in long-haul flights were principal drivers. This is evidenced by the gap recently narrowing as long-haul flights have started to recover.

The insights can be analyzed in a myriad of ways. For instance, the data can compare actual flights flown between the Airbus A320neo and the older generation A320ceo, or versus competitive aircraft types like the Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

The data can be segmented by over 100 groupings, for example by list of MSNs, airlines, lessors, country and more.

Cirium Fleets Analyzer holds the most supported and researched fleets data, is the first solution to provide Electric and Advanced Air Mobility data, and now leverages the most advanced flight tracking data through Cirium's partnership with Aireon and unrivaled and proprietary aircraft emissions. Find out more.

Cirium brings together powerful data and analytics to keep the world moving. Delivering insight, built from decades of experience in the sector, enabling travel companies, aircraft manufacturers, airports, airlines and financial institutions, among others, to make logical and informed decisions which shape the future of travel, growing revenues and enhancing customer experiences. Cirium is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The shares of RELX PLC are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

