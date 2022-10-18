GoodWe's new hybrid inverters have efficiency ratings of 98.0% and European efficiency ratings of 97.5 %. They are available in five versions, with power outputs ranging from 15 kW to 30 kW.GoodWe has developed a new three-phase hybrid inverter for applications in commercial and residential PV projects. The Chinese manufacturer describes the GoodWe ET 15-30kW Series inverter as a high-voltage device that facilitates energy back-up, peak shaving, and load management. "The new hybrid inverter models represent an extension of GoodWe's popular ET Series," it said. "Meeting the needs of larger residential ...

