As from October 20, 2022, Agilit Holding AB will be listed under its new company name RightBridge Ventures Group AB (publ). New company name: RightBridge Ventures Group AB (publ) Unchanged short name: RIGHTB Unchanged ISIN code: SE0016785513 Unchanged order book ID: 249469 Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80.