Arriving In High Heels Corporation: Ready? Jet, Set, Go With 'Visited', a travel app that launched with new features

Visited app's new list feature lets users see how many famous places they visit. Now it offers the physical printing of users' digital maps. The new service allows for a customized printed map on a 16x20-inch poster, shipped anywhere in the world.

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2022, a travel app released by Arriving In High Heels, allows users to map travels, check off places off the bucket list, and stay on top of travel trends. The popular travel app has been translated into 30 languages including German and is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play Store .



Visited has rolled out a new set of travel lists. The list feature allows users to not only select the sites that they have visited but also see how they rank against other travellers. Users will find travel lists that match their interests, such as food and drink, nature, history, culture, architecture, religious sites, sporting events, and more. Popular lists include: world capitals, ancient sites, lists of cruise ports, top beaches, best snorkelling locations, mountain ranges and art museums. The travel lists are sorted based on popularity by over 1.45 million international travellers who have installed the Visited app.

There are endless places to visit and having data from other world travelers will help users create their own bucket lists and personalized plans.

With the ability for users to create their very own digital scratch map with past and future travels by country, region/state and city, users are able to easily track their personal travel goals and gain personalized insights to key stats such as travel ranking, percentage of the world seen, and total countries visited.

The new printed map features allows for the personalized world map to be printed and shipping to anywhere in the world, right from their mobile phones. The app Visitedis available to download from App Store and Google Play Store . After inputting information on where users have been or want to visit, they can simply click on the share button to access the physical printed travel map poster, with their own selections. Users will be able to choose from a wide range of color schemes or create their own.

The physical printed poster will be 16x20 inches and is printed with Micro ink droplets, 8 bit color and on 0.22mm-thick satin paper. The personalized travel poster will be shipped from Toronto to anywhere in the world.

Users can also leverage the Inspiration feature to discover new destinations with an intuitive swiping experience. By scanning popular and less viewed travel places, users can visualize and plan their next adventure on the Visited App with ease.

Created by Arriving In High Heels Corporation , Visited began as a tool for its creators to keep a log of their adventures and experiences as they navigated over 69 countries during their travels. Since then, the app has evolved into one of the most popular data-backed travel apps that enables users to set and meet their travel goals.

To learn more about the Visited app and its latest feature update, please visit https://visitedapp.com/.

