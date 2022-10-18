Abalos Therapeutics announced today the appointment of Thomas Bogenrieder, MD, PhD, as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Bogenrieder will contribute more than 17 years of international clinical development experience including successfully guiding cancer immunotherapies through the clinical evaluation process. His expertise in the clinical development of cancer virotherapies will further strengthen the company's leadership position and guide the design and implementation of clinical and regulatory strategies for the company's product candidates. Abalos has developed a platform of arenavirus-based variants that have optimized anti-tumoral properties to trigger a highly precise and directed immune response against primary tumors and their metastases.

"Thomas' extensive experience in the clinical development of immuno-oncology drug candidates coupled with his track-record of successfully navigating interactions with regulatory bodies will be invaluable as we begin ramping up our medical and clinical operations," said Marcus Kostka, CEO of Abalos. "I am excited to welcome him to the Abalos team and look forward to working with him as we build the clinical development plan for our first arenavirus-based immuno-virotherapeutics product candidate and advance it towards clinical evaluation in solid tumor indications."

"Abalos has pioneered a unique approach that utilizes the arenavirus to achieve precise and directed immune responses to reach distant metastases and provide long-term disease control. I value the opportunity to join a great team focused on meeting the needs of cancer patients with a scientifically distinct approach that has the potential to change the treatment paradigm in solid tumors," commented Thomas Bogenrieder, Chief Medical Officer of Abalos.

Prior to his role at Abalos, Dr. Bogenrieder served as Chief Clinical Officer for AMAL Therapeutics, where he oversaw the clinical development of cancer vaccine candidates in combination with an oncolytic virus. Before AMAL, he served as Chief Medical Officer at Evaxion Biotech, a public company creating AI-driven, neoepitope-targeting personalized cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases. Over the course of his career, Dr. Bogenrieder has held several leadership roles in oncology and medical affairs at Boehringer Ingelheim and GlaxoSmithKline. Dr. Bogenrieder holds an MD from the Albert-Ludwigs-University, Medical School in Freiburg and a PhD from the University of Utrecht and completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

About Abalos

Abalos Therapeutics has harnessed the unique immune stimulation of the arenavirus to develop a novel anti-cancer approach that provides the full breadth of the immune system's power specifically against cancer cells. Through viral replication within cancer cells, Abalos' arenavirus-based drug candidates are designed to awake precise innate and adaptive immune responses and activate all relevant immune cell types against primary tumors and metastases. Led by experienced biotech entrepreneurs and immunology pioneers, Abalos' goal is to achieve a quantum leap in immuno-oncology. For more information, please visit www.abalos-tx.com.

