The US-founded cooking kit provider is set to transform family mealtimes bringing a cultural and collaborative experience for families across the nation.

Award-winning US experiential cooking kit provider, eat2explore announces its expansion to the UK market following the company's success igniting American families with a taste for travel, adventure, and cultural learning.

Eat2explore provides educational recipe boxes, catering for children and families. Each unique box focuses on cultural learning for specific regions across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Providing non-perishable ingredients of spices/sauces/grain mixes, recipe cards, cooking tools, activities, and games created and sourced by trusted educators to combine learning and cooking into one. Each box is designed to be flexible and work around individuals and families, so they can choose when, where, and how they use the kit aiming to bring families together while teaching life skills to future generations.

Founder and President, Rowena Scherer began the company's journey a year ago to this day. "Growing up in Malaysia but now raising my children in the US I realised there is a disconnect my children have to their Malaysian roots. As a working mother, this was hard to make time to teach" Rowena comments. "One of the most important lessons we've learned over the past couple of years is the importance of quality family time. My mission was simple, to create a tool to educate the next generation on the connectivity of food and culture of different countries, simply and easily that brings the whole family together".

Eat2explore's expansion into the UK market will mean their kits are available to families across the UK. The socially conscious company has partnered with community organisations in the US that ensure schools provide nutritious food, and others working to cut food waste. They intend to bring this community spirit to the UK.

Entering the UK market, eat2explore is offering subscriptions, individual boxes or bundles, and specialty boxes providing a great gift option to families in the UK for the holiday season. Each kit hits the UK market retailing at £27.50 with free shipping. Currently, the company is offering 50% off first orders with code "UK50".

Learn more about eat2explore: https://eat2explore.com/en-gb

