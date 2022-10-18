Over 78,500 sq. ft of newly refurbished office space to be occupied by early 2025

- Seven-storey property to house Financial Advisory and Asset Management businesses

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) announced today that the firm has secured a new U.K. headquarters at 20 Manchester Square, London. The seven-storey building will house both the Financial Advisory and Asset Management businesses.

The firm has signed a 15-year lease for the property with Invesco Real Estate beginning mid-2024 and expects to take occupancy by early 2025, following a programme of renovations. Lazard is committed to net zero carbon in construction of the new premises, in accordance with the U.K. Green Building Council framework.

20 Manchester Square extends over 78,500 sq. feet and benefits from close proximity to the Wallace Collection, Marylebone village, Regent's Park and Bond Street underground and Elizabeth line stations.

"As we continue to grow our business, this modern development at 20 Manchester Square underpins our longstanding London presence. I look forward to welcoming colleagues and clients to our new U.K. HQ," said Cyrus Kapadia, CEO U.K. Financial Advisory.

"We are pleased to have secured this exceptional new space in the heart of the capital. This is an important investment for Lazard Asset Management in London which will be of huge benefit to our clients and colleagues," said Jeremy Taylor, CEO Lazard Asset Management London.

Lazard was advised by RX London.

