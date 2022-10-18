Cerrado Gold Inc.: Cerrado Gold Provides Update on the Las Calandrias Heap Leach Project at Its Minera Don Nicolas Mine in Argentina

- First production expected in second quarter 2023
- Highlights for the project include:
- Project represents the first stage of the MDN growth program to deliver production rate of approximately 90,000 ounces per annum and All In Sustaining Costs ("AISC") below US$1,000 per ounce by 2024
- Imminent growth to come from the development of heap leach operations at Las Calandrias and subsequently from the Martinetas area to process lower grade material
- Las Calandrias first gold pour targeted for 2Q 2023
- All engineering and testing completed, including Infill drilling, metallurgical testing and detailed design
- Permitting is well advanced and all remaining approvals are expected during Q4 2022
- Long-lead items have been ordered and construction to commence in Q4 2022 as planned
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSX.V:CERT)(OTCQX:CRDOF) ("Cerrado" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its development of the gold heap leach project at the Las Calandrias deposit at its Minera Don Nicolas Mine located in Santa Cruz, Argentina ("MDN"). The heap leach production strategy follows extensive review of the potential to utilize alternative production technologies at MDN with the aim of mining lower grade material not being delivered to the CIL plant.
As initially outlined in a press release dated February 9, 2022, the addition of heap leach operations at MDN is targeted to increase production rates to 90,000 ozs per annum from the 2022 rate of approximately 50,000 ozs with a reduction in AISC to below $1,000 ozs by 2024. Production growth and cost reduction is planned from the development of two heap leach operations, firstly at Las Calandrias and secondly at the Martinetas area.
The initial heap leach operation located at Las Calandrias is expected to commence production in Q2 2023. The Company has budgeted approximately US$25 million in development capital in 2022 and 2023 to construct the project. Financing of development is expected to be predominately from sources internal to Argentina.
The Company has completed all metallurgical works, geotechnical testing of the site and a detailed design of the crushing circuit and heap leach pad. License and permit submissions have been completed and main orders for crushing and construction of the pad have been placed or are in final negotiations. First material is expected to be loaded on the pad towards the end of Q1 2023, and the first gold production is expected in Q2 2023.
Mark Brennan, CEO and Co-Chairman commented "As we prepare to enter the Construction Phase at the Las Calandrias project, work to date has confirmed our expectations of the viability of using heap leach methodologies to more fully exploit the known resources at MDN as seen at neighbouring operations. As a result, we are now one step closer to delivering on the first stage of our production growth strategy at MDN by utilizing lower grade material that would otherwise not be processed. The Calandrias project is the first step in our goal to reach production rates of 90,000 ounces per annum with reduced AISC's at MDN by the end of 2023."
Production Plan
The Company has developed an internal mine plan to process lower grade and transitional material through a purpose-built heap leach facility at Las Calandrias. Extraction will be conducted via open pit mining at an estimated life of mine strip ratio of 0.75:1. A plan view of the current pit design is shown below in Figure 1.
Figure 1. Las Calandrias Pit Design
Metallurgical Testing
The company has completed all Metallurgical work at Las Calandrias and expects an average recovery of 67% from processing the Oxide and Transitional material. Recoveries in the primary zone are currently around 36% on average, with grades 30% higher than in the oxide and mixed zones. Testing to date has confirmed the following Au recovery rates for each ore type.
|Ore Type
Au Recovery
|Oxide
70%
|Mixed or Transitional
50%
|Primary
36%
Plant Design
The Las Calandrias plant will be constructed to have a 2Mtpa capacity through a two-stage crushing process and pad design that will be built in stages. Water required for processing is currently expected to be sourced through third party purchases, however, ongoing hydrological drilling could add additional proprietary sources which would deliver a positive impact on operating costs and productions rates. A layout of the pad and ancillary infrastructure is shown below in Figure 2.
Figure 2. Pad and Plant Design
Las Calandrias Infill
During late 2021 and in 2022 MDN completed an infill drill program to support its understanding of the resource and to make a development decision. During this program a further 3,582m were drilled (1,320m DDH and 2,262m RC) in addition to the historical holes and assays.
A summary of the Total Exploration holes at the Las Calandrias property are presented below:
|Hole Type
|# Holes
|Metres
|DDH
210
24,583
|RC
45
2,424
|Grand
Total
255
27,007
The company has received assays for all drilling to date at Las Calandrias. Drill hole locations and composites are provided in in Figure 3. and Tables 2. and 3. below.
Figure 3. Las Calandrias Plan view and drill hole locations
Table 2. Drill Hole locations
Hole_ID
UTM E
UTM N
Elevation
Depth
Dip
Azimuth
|E-D21-093
2614267
4724147
153.7
60
61
39
|E-D21-094
2614322
4724144
151.7
60
61
38
|E-D21-095
2614299
4724114
149.9
60
60
40
|E-D21-096
2614343
4724106
151.5
60
60
38
|E-D21-097
2614378
4724057
154.7
60
60
40
|E-D21-098
2614353
4724075
149.6
60
60
40
|E-RC21-001
2614295
4724173
156.3
54
60
40
|E-RC21-002
2614287
4724232
157.9
54
60
40
|E-RC21-003
2614252
4724221
163.7
54
60
40
|E-RC21-004
2614225
4724238
166.3
54
60
40
|E-RC21-005
2614236
4724271
165.7
54
60
40
|E-RC21-006
2614208
4724315
163.9
54
60
40
|E-RC21-007
2614156
4724267
168.5
54
60
40
|E-RC21-008
2614092
4724226
163.9
54
60
20
|E-RC21-009
2614067
4724268
159.4
54
60
40
|E-RC21-010
2614121
4724284
163.9
54
60
40
|E-RC21-011
2614014
4724269
163.6
54
60
40
|E-RC21-012
2614011
4724211
157.8
54
60
40
|E-RC21-013
2614374
4724097
150.8
54
60
40
|E-RC21-014
2614029
4724192
153.3
54
60
40
|LC-D21-001
2613898
4724641
184.8
60
59
21
|LC-D21-002
2614110
4724593
174.8
60
61
20
|LC-D21-003
2614122
4724624
169.2
60
61
18
|LC-D21-004
2614133
4724575
169.5
60
61
20
|LC-D21-005
2614150
4724522
167.0
60
61
19
|LC-D21-006
2614160
4724556
164.4
60
62
20
|LC-D21-007
2614170
4724587
162.9
60
61
20
|LC-D21-008
2614176
4724508
169.5
60
61
20
|LC-D21-009
2614166
4724483
172.1
60
61
20
|LC-D21-010
2614208
4724468
164.6
60
61
10
|LC-D21-011
2614220
4724505
164.6
60
61
20
|LC-D21-012
2614240
4724481
165.6
60
62
19
|LC-D21-013
2614277
4724475
166.5
60
61
21
|LC-D21-014
2614259
4724431
165.7
60
61
21
|LC-D21-015
2614316
4724411
155.8
60
61
21
|LC-D21-016
2614340
4724373
151.8
60
60
20
|LC-RC21-001
2614142
4724384
166.8
54
60
20
|LC-RC21-002
2614094
4724391
172.0
54
60
20
|LC-RC21-003
2614068
4724350
168.1
54
60
20
|LC-RC21-004
2614000
4724349
175.9
54
60
20
|LC-RC21-005
2613980
4724532
183.4
54
60
20
|LC-RC21-006
2613980
4724409
173.7
54
60
20
|LC-RC21-007
2614069
4724449
178.9
54
60
20
|LC-RC21-008
2614111
4724480
172.7
54
60
20
|LC-RC21-009
2614013
4724479
180.7
54
60
20
|LC-RC21-010
2613996
4724499
179.4
54
60
20
|LC-RC21-011
2613967
4724497
181.9
54
60
20
|LC-RC21-012
2613933
4724495
177.4
54
60
20
|LC-RC21-013
2613963
4724690
182.9
54
60
20
|LC-RC21-014
2613925
4724709
185.2
54
60
20
|LC-RC21-015
2613908
4724666
184.7
54
60
20
|LC-RC21-016
2613899
4724640
185.1
54
60
20
|LC-RC21-017
2613826
4724592
179.7
54
60
20
|LC-RC21-018
2613816
4724567
176.7
54
60
20
|LC-RC21-019
2613768
4724714
183.9
54
60
20
|LC-RC21-020
2613781
4724741
185.3
54
60
20
|LC-RC21-021
2613790
4724792
177.9
54
60
20
|LC-RC21-022
2613736
4724791
176.8
48
60
20
|LC-RC21-023
2613758
4724760
181.3
54
60
20
|LC-RC21-024
2613568
4724821
160.0
54
60
20
|LC-RC21-025
2613576
4724739
169.6
54
60
20
|LC-RC21-026
2614353
4724411
156.2
54
60
20
|LC-RC21-027
2614330
4724452
158.6
54
60
20
|LC-RC21-028
2614245
4724399
159.9
54
60
20
|LC-RC21-029
2613256
4724445
154.9
54
60
20
|LC-RC21-030
2613283
4724373
152.6
54
60
20
|LC-RC21-031
2613434
4724513
153.4
54
60
20
|LC-RC21-032
2613528
4724460
155.8
54
60
20
|LC-RC21-033
2613555
4724370
154.7
54
60
20
|LC-RC21-034
2613610
4724436
158.3
54
60
20
|LC-RC21-035
2613090
4724381
151.6
54
60
20
*Collar coordinates by GNSS TP-20 UTM Coordinates, Datum: SAD69 / zone 22S.
*Azimuth Set by compass
*Dip and drill hole trajectory by DEVIFLEX Devico
Table 3. Drill Hole Composites
Holeid
Domain
from
to
Au_ppm
Ag ppm
|E-D21-095
|Transition
8.0
22.0
0.76
2.66
|E-D21-096
|Transition
22.7
28.1
0.85
4.39
|E-D21-097
|Oxide
2.0
16.0
1.02
11.21
|E-D21-097
|Transition
16.0
34.0
0.83
6.56
|E-D21-097
|Primary
54.0
60.0
1.78
10.07
|E-D21-098
|Oxide
0.2
8.0
0.57
5.57
|E-D21-098
|Transition
14.0
24.0
0.59
5.92
|E-RC21-004
|Primary
20.0
26.0
1.54
10.53
|E-RC21-005
|Oxide
2.0
20.0
4.56
16.38
|E-RC21-006
|Oxide
16.0
30.0
1.24
7.11
|E-RC21-006
|Primary
30.0
36.0
1.85
6.83
|E-RC21-008
|Oxide
0.0
34.0
0.70
2.36
|E-RC21-009
|Oxide
18.0
36.0
0.54
1.34
|E-RC21-009
|Primary
40.0
54.0
1.54
6.19
|E-RC21-010
|Oxide
12.0
32.0
1.32
4.88
|E-RC21-012
|Oxide
2.0
10.0
0.44
2.13
|E-RC21-012
|Transition
16.0
26.0
1.01
4.75
|E-RC21-012
|Primary
38.0
44.0
3.97
13.87
|E-RC21-013
|Oxide
0.0
16.0
1.99
11.66
|E-RC21-014
|Oxide
6.0
18.0
0.66
1.57
|LC-D21-003
|Oxide
1.2
12.0
0.49
1.08
|LC-D21-005
|Oxide
8.0
18.0
0.59
1.08
|LC-D21-005
|Oxide
24.0
38.0
0.39
0.53
|LC-D21-008
|Oxide
16.0
21.4
0.81
2.99
|LC-D21-009
|Oxide
6.0
16.0
0.47
0.56
|LC-D21-009
|Transition
22.0
29.0
0.49
2.13
|LC-D21-011
|Oxide
2.0
10.0
0.39
1.01
|LC-D21-012
|Oxide
0.0
14.0
0.76
2.00
|LC-D21-013
|Oxide
18.0
27.5
0.30
0.98
|LC-D21-013
|Transition
27.5
33.4
0.55
1.62
|LC-D21-014
|Oxide
6.0
22.0
0.64
1.76
|LC-D21-014
|Primary
54.0
60.0
2.17
3.70
|LC-RC21-001
|Oxide
2.0
10.0
1.40
3.07
|LC-RC21-001
|Oxide
30.0
46.0
0.61
7.86
|LC-RC21-001
|Primary
46.0
54.0
1.82
12.67
|LC-RC21-002
|Oxide
14.0
32.0
0.60
10.36
|LC-RC21-003
|Oxide
38.0
46.0
0.44
8.58
|LC-RC21-004
|Oxide
28.0
36.0
0.66
4.40
|LC-RC21-004
|Oxide
42.0
52.0
0.50
18.16
|LC-RC21-007
|Oxide
20.0
36.0
0.66
4.59
|LC-RC21-007
|Oxide
38.0
44.0
0.32
2.17
|LC-RC21-008
|Oxide
4.0
16.0
0.53
4.25
|LC-RC21-012
|Oxide
12.0
18.0
0.37
5.10
|LC-RC21-013
|Primary
44.0
52.0
0.81
88.80
|LC-RC21-017
|Oxide
2.0
8.0
0.94
1.93
|LC-RC21-017
|Primary
48.0
54.0
1.00
54.66
|LC-RC21-018
|Primary
46.0
54.0
0.84
33.13
|LC-RC21-019
|Oxide
46.0
52.0
0.54
14.97
|LC-RC21-022
|Oxide
8.0
22.0
0.53
7.24
|LC-RC21-022
|Oxide
26.0
34.0
1.05
16.82
|LC-RC21-024
|Oxide
2.0
20.0
0.63
21.60
|LC-RC21-028
|Oxide
8.0
22.0
0.67
3.12
Economic cut-off grade applied in the composites varies according to Domain. Primary; 0.3 g/t Au; Transition: 0.4 g/t Au; and Primary 0.81 g/t Au
Quality Assurance and Quality Control
Analytical work of MDN reported drill holes was carried out by Alex Stewart international, Argentina S.A. Labs (ASI). The facilities of the prep lab and assay lab are in San Julian, 184 Km from MDN mine operations. MDN sends out 10% of samples to check at ALS international labs (ALS) with the prep lab located in Mendoza and assay labs in Lima, Peru and Vancouver, Canada. In the main laboratory ASI (Mendoza), the samples are systematically analyzed for gold (ppm) and silver (ppm) by fire assay (Au4-50 + AgICP-AR-39) regarding the over limits with fire assay results greater than 10 ppm, a second assay is applied including gravimetric finishing (FA50GRAV), with respect to silver, analyzes greater than 200ppm are carried out by AgFA50GRAV.
ASI has routine quality control procedures which ensure that every batch of samples includes three sample repeats, two commercial standards and blanks. Cerrado used standard QA/QC procedures, when inserting reference standards and blanks, for the drilling program. The Reference material used are from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd. Included in the batches following MDN internal protocols.
The historic database was verified by AGP in 2018. In addition, AGP verified the assay data provided by the company against the assay certificates provided by the laboratories: ALS (Mendoza) and ASi (Mendoza), as provided by New Dimension. AGP verified approximately 20% of New Dimension's database across all drill campaigns with any errors corrected prior to finalizing the drillhole database.
SRK undertook an assessment of the geological model in 2021 and made a number of recommendations that have since been adopted. MDN has reviewed and updated the information into the geological model with the latest drillhole information and using the recommendations of SRK.
Metallurgical testing work was carried out by National University of San Juan, Institute of Mining Investigations. MDN send half core samples for sample preparation to the lab. The laboratory has routine quality control procedures which ensure that testing is to Approved and recognised Standards.
Review of Technical Information
The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Clinton Swemmer, P.Eng., Vice President, Technical Services for Cerrado Gold Inc., who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.
About Cerrado
Cerrado is a Toronto based gold production, development and exploration company focused on gold projects in the Americas. The Company is the 100% owner of both the producing Minera Don Nicolás mine in Santa Cruz province, Argentina, and the highly prospective development project, Monte Do Carmo located in Tocantins State, Brazil.
At Minera Don Nicolas, Cerrado is maximising asset value through further operation optimization and continued production growth. An extensive campaign of exploration is ongoing to further unlock potential resources in our highly prospective land package.
At Monte Do Carmo, Cerrado is rapidly advancing the Serra Alta deposit through Feasibility and production. The Serra Alta deposit Indicated Resources of 541 kozs of contained gold and Inferred Resources of 780 kozs of contained gold. The Preliminary Economic Assessment demonstrates robust economics as well as the potential to be one of the industry's lowest cost producers. Cerrado also holds an extensive and highly prospective 82,542 ha land package at Monte Do Carmo.
For more information about Cerrado please visit our website at: www.cerradogold.com.
